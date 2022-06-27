Re: Somebody took my Airpods...

Yes, I tracked my entire phone to a home near my workplace once. I went (with a friend who waited in the car in view of the home), and the person got real confrontational saying they didn't take anything, have no idea who I am and said I was trespassing. When things looked to get more heated than that, I thanked them for their time, walked back to my friend's car and called the police.



The police arrived, spoke the person who quickly turned over my phone saying they found it on a picnic table around the corner (which is probably where I left it on my lunch break).



In your instance, the person will probably deny taking the airpods and I really suggest having a friend go along with you because you never know who's behind the door you're knocking on. One minute you're looking for airpods, the next your placing lotion on the skin and placing it in the basket!