Somebody took my Airpods...
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 11,797
Received 180 Likes on 148 Posts
Somebody took my Airpods...
In 2022 people must know that you can "find my" stuff using your iPhone features, right? I tracked them down to a home not far from the gym I go to. Has anybody had to confront someone who took a tracked item? I plan to go over there later today and let them know I want them back and would prefer to not get the police involved. Will update later.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Somebody took my Airpods...
Yes, I tracked my entire phone to a home near my workplace once. I went (with a friend who waited in the car in view of the home), and the person got real confrontational saying they didn't take anything, have no idea who I am and said I was trespassing. When things looked to get more heated than that, I thanked them for their time, walked back to my friend's car and called the police.
The police arrived, spoke the person who quickly turned over my phone saying they found it on a picnic table around the corner (which is probably where I left it on my lunch break).
In your instance, the person will probably deny taking the airpods and I really suggest having a friend go along with you because you never know who's behind the door you're knocking on. One minute you're looking for airpods, the next your placing lotion on the skin and placing it in the basket!
The police arrived, spoke the person who quickly turned over my phone saying they found it on a picnic table around the corner (which is probably where I left it on my lunch break).
In your instance, the person will probably deny taking the airpods and I really suggest having a friend go along with you because you never know who's behind the door you're knocking on. One minute you're looking for airpods, the next your placing lotion on the skin and placing it in the basket!
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 11,797
Received 180 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: Somebody took my Airpods...
^^ I agree with you, I expect them to deny it. I really don't want to have to go to the police but I suspect I will.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Somebody took my Airpods...
I once tracked my ex-gf's stolen iphone to a tweaker who beg on a street corner. Didn't want to get stabbed so I just let it go. The $1300 phone probably ended up in a pawn shop for $30 and I'm sure the money went towards more crack.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off