World's most liveable cities 2022 - Go Canada!

Vienna, Austria (99.1 index score);

Copenhagen, Denmark (98.0 index score);

Zurich, Switzerland (96.3 index score);

Calgary, Canada (96.3 index score);

Vancouver, Canada (96.1 index score);

Geneva, Switzerland (95.9 index score);

Frankfurt, Germany (95.7 index score);

Toronto, Canada (95.4 index score);

Amsterdam, Netherlands (95.3 index score);

Osaka, Japan (95.1 index score); and

Melbourne, Australia (95.1 index score).

Biggest winner in 2022 is Canada with 3 cities in the top 10. Biggest loser is Australia which had 4 cities in the top 10 last year.The top cities on the EIU Global Liveability Index 2022 are: