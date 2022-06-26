DVD Talk Forum

World's most liveable cities 2022 - Go Canada!

   
World's most liveable cities 2022 - Go Canada!
Biggest winner in 2022 is Canada with 3 cities in the top 10. Biggest loser is Australia which had 4 cities in the top 10 last year.

The top cities on the EIU Global Liveability Index 2022 are:
  • Vienna, Austria (99.1 index score);
  • Copenhagen, Denmark (98.0 index score);
  • Zurich, Switzerland (96.3 index score);
  • Calgary, Canada (96.3 index score);
  • Vancouver, Canada (96.1 index score);
  • Geneva, Switzerland (95.9 index score);
  • Frankfurt, Germany (95.7 index score);
  • Toronto, Canada (95.4 index score);
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (95.3 index score);
  • Osaka, Japan (95.1 index score); and
  • Melbourne, Australia (95.1 index score).

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/this-is-where-toronto-landed-on-the-world-s-most-livable-cities-list-1.5960791

https://pages.eiu.com/rs/753-RIQ-438/images/liveability-index-2022.pdf?mkt_tok=NzUzLVJJUS00MzgAAAGFMT4-_kNO85u9d5qkI4bVFQbD5d7FVyuhyPj0qSsSQK7efChdG_CJfNZuFIFSO42dAqaaOvF6HJp1ICx9P2Y3dbWdErdp2MdqMgDwwbMt torYQw
