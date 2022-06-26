World's most liveable cities 2022 - Go Canada!
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 33,803
Received 660 Likes on 470 Posts
World's most liveable cities 2022 - Go Canada!
Biggest winner in 2022 is Canada with 3 cities in the top 10. Biggest loser is Australia which had 4 cities in the top 10 last year.
The top cities on the EIU Global Liveability Index 2022 are:
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/this-is-where-toronto-landed-on-the-world-s-most-livable-cities-list-1.5960791
https://pages.eiu.com/rs/753-RIQ-438/images/liveability-index-2022.pdf?mkt_tok=NzUzLVJJUS00MzgAAAGFMT4-_kNO85u9d5qkI4bVFQbD5d7FVyuhyPj0qSsSQK7efChdG_CJfNZuFIFSO42dAqaaOvF6HJp1ICx9P2Y3dbWdErdp2MdqMgDwwbMt torYQw
The top cities on the EIU Global Liveability Index 2022 are:
- Vienna, Austria (99.1 index score);
- Copenhagen, Denmark (98.0 index score);
- Zurich, Switzerland (96.3 index score);
- Calgary, Canada (96.3 index score);
- Vancouver, Canada (96.1 index score);
- Geneva, Switzerland (95.9 index score);
- Frankfurt, Germany (95.7 index score);
- Toronto, Canada (95.4 index score);
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (95.3 index score);
- Osaka, Japan (95.1 index score); and
- Melbourne, Australia (95.1 index score).
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/this-is-where-toronto-landed-on-the-world-s-most-livable-cities-list-1.5960791
https://pages.eiu.com/rs/753-RIQ-438/images/liveability-index-2022.pdf?mkt_tok=NzUzLVJJUS00MzgAAAGFMT4-_kNO85u9d5qkI4bVFQbD5d7FVyuhyPj0qSsSQK7efChdG_CJfNZuFIFSO42dAqaaOvF6HJp1ICx9P2Y3dbWdErdp2MdqMgDwwbMt torYQw
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off