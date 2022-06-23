Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Jupiter apparently eats other planetsAll things considered, Jupiter seems like a pretty scary place. More than 300 times bigger than Earth (and twice the size of all the rest of our solar systems planets combined), the King of Planets has double the strength of our gravity and an exceptionally dense, dry atmosphere. And you know that Big Red Dot on its surface? Well, apparently thats a storm thats been raging for centuries. Truly terrifying stuff.
But some scientists now reckon that Jupiter could be even more beastly than we previously thought. An article in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics says that the planet may have become its ginormous, monstrous self by eating other planets.
The paper suggests that Jupiter has the remains of other planets hidden inside it. While the theory that Jupiter was born out of other planets has been around for a while, a clearer picture was revealed after the planets infamous gases temporarily parted and Nasas Juno space probe was able to get some data about its core.
That data was able to give scientists a better idea of what Jupiter looks like under its massive gas clouds. Apparently the chemical make-up of the planets core indicates that Jupiter likely swallowed up lots of small planets (called planetesimals) and space rocks to boost its own growth.
Which makes you pretty glad that Earth is a solid 742 million kilometres from Jupiter, eh? If youre interested in learning more about the scientists findings, you can read the full article here.
Ego is real!
Throw in Galactus too, he can eat them all!
Jupiter is a thirsty bitch.
But I still don't get how it ate these planets to begin with, unless they are talking like small planetary bodies/meteors and not like "Pluto is not a planet because it's too small" planets. Like were they all in the same orbit or something? Did it transform into a giant robot, eat the planet, then come back and hibernate in planet form?
Absorbed… ate… same difference.
As I understand it, Jupiter eating lots of stuff is a very good thing for us. By eating up the debris in the solar system, it is that much less stuff that can eventually fall on our heads on Earth.
Of course it did. That's how planetary systems form in the first place, derp. Gasses and debris coalesce into larger and larger bodies and sweep up each other and the crumbs until, voila, a bunch of planets in orbits about a star.
Still cool though.
All planets are guilty of clearing their orbits of debris; it is part of the definition of being a planet. Clearing your orbit of debris is a nice way of saying eating anything in your path.
Look at any pictures of the moon. The craters are evidence of the moon eating rocks that were in it's way.
I expected a "Jupiter eating Uranus" joke by now...
