Jupiter = UNICRON!!!

   
Old 06-23-22, 10:28 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,962
Received 429 Likes on 259 Posts
Jupiter = UNICRON!!!

Jupiter apparently eats other planets

All things considered, Jupiter seems like a pretty scary place. More than 300 times bigger than Earth (and twice the size of all the rest of our solar systems planets combined), the King of Planets has double the strength of our gravity and an exceptionally dense, dry atmosphere. And you know that Big Red Dot on its surface? Well, apparently thats a storm thats been raging for centuries. Truly terrifying stuff.

But some scientists now reckon that Jupiter could be even more beastly than we previously thought. An article in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics says that the planet may have become its ginormous, monstrous self by eating other planets.



The paper suggests that Jupiter has the remains of other planets hidden inside it. While the theory that Jupiter was born out of other planets has been around for a while, a clearer picture was revealed after the planets infamous gases temporarily parted and Nasas Juno space probe was able to get some data about its core.

That data was able to give scientists a better idea of what Jupiter looks like under its massive gas clouds. Apparently the chemical make-up of the planets core indicates that Jupiter likely swallowed up lots of small planets (called planetesimals) and space rocks to boost its own growth.

Which makes you pretty glad that Earth is a solid 742 million kilometres from Jupiter, eh? If youre interested in learning more about the scientists findings, you can read the full article here.
Old 06-23-22, 10:42 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,409
Received 446 Likes on 303 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!


Ego is real!
Old 06-23-22, 10:43 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,962
Received 429 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Ego v Unicron v Jupiter
Old 06-23-22, 10:54 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,613
Received 715 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Throw in Galactus too, he can eat them all!
Old 06-23-22, 10:58 AM
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,391
Received 784 Likes on 565 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Jupiter is a thirsty bitch.
Old 06-23-22, 10:59 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 38,462
Received 1,089 Likes on 849 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Ego is real!
But Ego doesn't eat planets... Neither does Mogo, to my knowledge.

But I still don't get how it ate these planets to begin with, unless they are talking like small planetary bodies/meteors and not like "Pluto is not a planet because it's too small" planets. Like were they all in the same orbit or something? Did it transform into a giant robot, eat the planet, then come back and hibernate in planet form?
Old 06-23-22, 11:08 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,409
Received 446 Likes on 303 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Absorbed… ate… same difference.
Old 06-23-22, 11:12 AM
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,805
Received 242 Likes on 133 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
As I understand it, Jupiter eating lots of stuff is a very good thing for us. By eating up the debris in the solar system, it is that much less stuff that can eventually fall on our heads on Earth.
Old 06-23-22, 11:14 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,962
Received 429 Likes on 259 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
It started with eating cars, then eating bars and then it only ate guitars!
Old 06-23-22, 11:20 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,546
Received 286 Likes on 200 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Of course it did. That's how planetary systems form in the first place, derp. Gasses and debris coalesce into larger and larger bodies and sweep up each other and the crumbs until, voila, a bunch of planets in orbits about a star.

Still cool though.
Old 06-23-22, 02:53 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,186
Received 686 Likes on 496 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
It started with eating cars, then eating bars and then it only ate guitars!
Never thought I would hear, in my head, Debbie Harry sing a post.
Old 06-23-22, 03:15 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: MI
Posts: 25,109
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
All planets are guilty of clearing their orbits of debris; it is part of the definition of being a planet. Clearing your orbit of debris is a nice way of saying eating anything in your path.
Old 06-23-22, 03:52 PM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,948
Received 208 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Look at any pictures of the moon. The craters are evidence of the moon eating rocks that were in it's way.
Old 06-23-22, 05:19 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,706
Received 316 Likes on 246 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Mogo is a good sentient planet.
Old 06-23-22, 05:43 PM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,530
Received 182 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
I expected a "Jupiter eating Uranus" joke by now...
Old 06-23-22, 06:08 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,698
Received 261 Likes on 157 Posts
Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
I expected a "Jupiter eating Uranus" joke by now...
15 posts in! Dang, we're slippin'!
