Re: Jupiter = UNICRON!!!

Quote: Toddarino Originally Posted by



Ego is real! Ego is real!

But Ego doesn't eat planets... Neither does Mogo, to my knowledge.But I still don't get how it ate these planets to begin with, unless they are talking like small planetary bodies/meteors and not like "Pluto is not a planet because it's too small" planets. Like were they all in the same orbit or something? Did it transform into a giant robot, eat the planet, then come back and hibernate in planet form?