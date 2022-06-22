DVD Talk Forum

Drug Cartel Pets

   
I don't even know where to go with this: Spider monkey dressed in camo, bulletproof vest, diaper dies after bloody cartel shootout (msn.com)
DVD Talk Hero
 
We toured a big cat rescue home in Indiana. The guide said that drug dealers liked to own tigers. But when they had to leave town in a hurry, they would abandon the cats or sell them to anyone for $100 cash.
Join Date: Dec 2000
"Drug Cartel Pets" Now there's a thread that was crying out to be started.
My favorite are the hippos that Pablo Escabar kept. After his death they were let loose, there were originally four and now there are tons of them in the rivers of Colombia.

^ Damn you, cultshock beat me to it.

Yeah, Escobar had a whole friggin' zoo and all the animals were moved/transferred to real zoos except the hippos, because they are apparently a pain in the ass to handle.
Originally Posted by Norm de Plume View Post
"Drug Cartel Pets" Now there's a thread that was crying out to be started.


I wanted to give this thread room to breathe before it died out after 6 responses to the OP!
Originally Posted by Norm de Plume View Post
"Drug Cartel Pets" Now there's a thread that was crying out to be started.
I think I found a new name for my band.
