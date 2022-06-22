View Poll Results: At what point do you give in and buy a lotto ticket?
any amount buy them rain or shine
20.00%
when the jackpot reaches $300 million
30.00%
when the jackpot reaches $500 million
0
0%
when the jackpot reaches $750 million
10.00%
when the jackpot reaches $1 billion
0
0%
when the jackpot reaches $10 billion
0
0%
when hell freezes over
40.00%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll
Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
Back at my old stomping grounds, I had a lotto thread running to track large jackpots.
Wanted to resurrect it here...
Wanted to resurrect it here...
Last edited by etching; 06-22-22 at 11:43 AM.
#2
Member
Thread Starter
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
The fourth and fifth megajackpot of 2022 is now here...
Powerball is $312 million on Wednesday ($175 million cash value).
Mega Millions is $312 million on Friday ($173.6 million cash value).
1/5/22 - Powerball $632.6 million ($450.2 million cash), 2 winners
1/28/22 - Mega Millions $426 million ($292.9 million cash), 1 winner
4/27/22 - Powerball $473.1 million ($283.3 million cash), 1 winner
I wonder when was the last time both jackpots had the same amount at the same time?
Other than when both were won the same week and had the same starting value ($20 or $40 million).
That didn't happen this time, as Powerball was last won on April 27 and Mega Millions April 15.
Powerball is $312 million on Wednesday ($175 million cash value).
Mega Millions is $312 million on Friday ($173.6 million cash value).
1/5/22 - Powerball $632.6 million ($450.2 million cash), 2 winners
1/28/22 - Mega Millions $426 million ($292.9 million cash), 1 winner
4/27/22 - Powerball $473.1 million ($283.3 million cash), 1 winner
I wonder when was the last time both jackpots had the same amount at the same time?
Other than when both were won the same week and had the same starting value ($20 or $40 million).
That didn't happen this time, as Powerball was last won on April 27 and Mega Millions April 15.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,948
Received 208 Likes on 152 Posts
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
very occasionally will play, pretty much when I am at a gas station and notice it's at least 500 M if not more.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,948
Received 208 Likes on 152 Posts
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
If you want this thread to have legs you may want to change the title to something more generic though.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
#7
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,638
Received 826 Likes on 546 Posts
re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
I've never bought a lottery ticket or played in a casino. Gambling just doesn't do anything for me.
#9
Member
Thread Starter
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
Anyway, nobody won Powerball so we play on...$335 million on Saturday ($188 million cash value).
The undercard Mega Millions is $312 million on Friday...
#10
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,546
Received 286 Likes on 200 Posts
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
I used to play when we lived in Florida, but Alaska has strict laws against gambling (Don't bring up scratch offs and pull tabs. I told you not to bring up scratch offs and pull tabs. Or the Nenana Ice Classic) so no lottery up here, not even online.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,889
Received 1,589 Likes on 1,044 Posts
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
Im obviously far too busy/important to bother playing for any payment smaller than the Lotto record.
#13
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,409
Received 446 Likes on 303 Posts
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
Last edited by Toddarino; 06-23-22 at 12:13 PM.
#14
Member
Thread Starter
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
when the pot was $300 million? Now nobody blinks an eye til it reaches $500 million...
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,613
Received 715 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
#16
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,613
Received 715 Likes on 510 Posts
#17
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,186
Received 686 Likes on 496 Posts
#18
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
I don't see how it matters if the jackpot is $10million or $100million.
I buy a ticket now and then, when I'm feeling like only a stroke from the blue can make life worthwhile.
I buy a ticket now and then, when I'm feeling like only a stroke from the blue can make life worthwhile.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
#20
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: The People's Republic of Boulder
Posts: 23,348
Received 271 Likes on 196 Posts
Re: Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)
And I never check the tickets immediately, I leave them in my wallet until I get around to checking. Way I figure, buying a lottery ticket is buying a dream, the ability to dream concretely about striking it rich, and that dream doesn't go away if I have unchecked tix in my wallet. I might be a multimillionaire right now and not even know it yet!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off