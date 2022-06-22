Lotto Megajackpot thread (Pandemic era edition)

DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: At what point do you give in and buy a lotto ticket?
any amount buy them rain or shine
2
20.00%
when the jackpot reaches $300 million
3
30.00%
when the jackpot reaches $500 million
0
0%
when the jackpot reaches $750 million
1
10.00%
when the jackpot reaches $1 billion
0
0%
when the jackpot reaches $10 billion
0
0%
when hell freezes over
4
40.00%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll

Old 06-22-22, 10:32 AM
Back at my old stomping grounds, I had a lotto thread running to track large jackpots.
Wanted to resurrect it here...
Old 06-22-22, 10:35 AM
The fourth and fifth megajackpot of 2022 is now here...

Powerball is $312 million on Wednesday ($175 million cash value).
Mega Millions is $312 million on Friday ($173.6 million cash value).

1/5/22 - Powerball $632.6 million ($450.2 million cash), 2 winners
1/28/22 - Mega Millions $426 million ($292.9 million cash), 1 winner
4/27/22 - Powerball $473.1 million ($283.3 million cash), 1 winner

I wonder when was the last time both jackpots had the same amount at the same time?
Other than when both were won the same week and had the same starting value ($20 or $40 million).
That didn't happen this time, as Powerball was last won on April 27 and Mega Millions April 15.
Old 06-22-22, 10:49 AM
I get one ticket for each drawing every week.
Old 06-22-22, 11:00 AM
very occasionally will play, pretty much when I am at a gas station and notice it's at least 500 M if not more.
Old 06-22-22, 11:01 AM
If you want this thread to have legs you may want to change the title to something more generic though.
Old 06-22-22, 01:06 PM
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
Old 06-22-22, 02:02 PM
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
Its provided hundreds of millions of dollars in scholarships in my state. Its basically a voluntary school tax for us as 100% of profits get funneled into the scholarship program. And yes, there is the irony of the math challenged funding math classes.
Old 06-22-22, 02:10 PM
I've never bought a lottery ticket or played in a casino. Gambling just doesn't do anything for me.
Old 06-23-22, 11:12 AM
If you want this thread to have legs you may want to change the title to something more generic though.
OK, got the mod to change it since I can't change it myself on this forum

Anyway, nobody won Powerball so we play on...$335 million on Saturday ($188 million cash value).
The undercard Mega Millions is $312 million on Friday...
Old 06-23-22, 11:23 AM
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
I'm currently unhappy with my work life and was thinking about buying a lottery ticket after seeing this thread, so now I just feel attacked.
Old 06-23-22, 11:30 AM
I used to play when we lived in Florida, but Alaska has strict laws against gambling (Don't bring up scratch offs and pull tabs. I told you not to bring up scratch offs and pull tabs. Or the Nenana Ice Classic) so no lottery up here, not even online.
Old 06-23-22, 12:00 PM
very occasionally will play, pretty much when I am at a gas station and notice it's at least 500 M if not more.
Same here. The only time I remember to play is when the jackpot becomes so big it become a news story (Little mentions on the local news about the soze of the jackpot, co-workers taking about it, etc.). Any other time I dont give the lottery a second thought.

Im obviously far too busy/important to bother playing for any payment smaller than the Lotto record.
Old 06-23-22, 12:00 PM
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
I’m unhappy with my life, but it’s not because of money problems. I buy one once a month or so because I’d really just like to do nothing. Just sit on my ass all day long. Well that and two chicks at the same time.
Old 06-23-22, 01:02 PM
Same here. The only time I remember to play is when the jackpot becomes so big it become a news story (Little mentions on the local news about the soze of the jackpot, co-workers taking about it, etc.). Any other time I dont give the lottery a second thought.
Remember the good old days when lotto mania was all over the news
when the pot was $300 million? Now nobody blinks an eye til it reaches $500 million...
Old 06-23-22, 01:20 PM
I've never bought a lottery ticket or played in a casino. Gambling just doesn't do anything for me.
This. I've never bought a ticket in my life, waste of money IMO. I'll admit to playing in a casino a couple times, I've taken visiting relatives to the local one because they wanted to go. But I just fart around with the video poker machine at the bar and get free drinks, so it works out even for me. I've never played any real games there, zero interest, it does nothing for me either.
Old 06-23-22, 01:24 PM
Its basically a voluntary school tax for us as 100% of profits get funneled into the scholarship program.
I remember one comedian (can't recall who) referred to lottery tickets as "tax for the stupid".
Old 06-23-22, 02:45 PM
very occasionally will play, pretty much when I am at a gas station and notice it's at least 500 M if not more.
If you win, you can yell "Fill 'er up on 15!"
Old 06-23-22, 03:15 PM
I don't see how it matters if the jackpot is $10million or $100million.

I buy a ticket now and then, when I'm feeling like only a stroke from the blue can make life worthwhile.
Old 06-23-22, 03:33 PM
90% of people who regularly buy lotto tickets are unhappy with their lives and more than likely have financial problems and are looking for a desperate way out. Sad to wonder how much money has been wasted on losing tickets and what it could have been used for instead
More fast food, cigs, and movies. Why does it matter?
Old 06-23-22, 05:13 PM
I don't see how it matters if the jackpot is $10million or $100million.

I buy a ticket now and then, when I'm feeling like only a stroke from the blue can make life worthwhile.
Yep. Buy a ticket every now and then, never more than 1 per drawing (because if you win it's a lightning strike, so trying to double or triple your chances of a lightning strike seems silly).

And I never check the tickets immediately, I leave them in my wallet until I get around to checking. Way I figure, buying a lottery ticket is buying a dream, the ability to dream concretely about striking it rich, and that dream doesn't go away if I have unchecked tix in my wallet. I might be a multimillionaire right now and not even know it yet!
