Question for those who had a Shingles shot
For those who had a Shingles shot, did you experience any side effects? The one's I've read about on WebEx and other medical sites sound pretty unpleasant. And I know getting Shingle can be extremely painful. Thanks in advance for sharing.
I was a bit sore at the injection site.
I've seen shingles, and I was prepared to be sick for a day or two to prevent getting it.
I had shingles once - about 15 years ago - and would prefer to never experience that lovely bit of physical joy again. And my case was moderate. The VA said I should get the shot, so I did (first of two - 2nd this week). I was told by the nurse practitioner that no one had reported any side effects to her, so I was relieved to hear that. Unfortunately, I felt like total crap for almost two days! I will be updating her information when I go back this week. But overall, if it prevents me from getting shingles again, I'll deal with the crappy side effects.
I had the shingles vaccine two years ago. It wasn't much fun, but it was better than shingles.
I had both shots and each time I had fever/chills and an annoying headache. I had the same thing the last time I had a flu shot.
Believe me, if you ask anyone that has had shingles (as Bronkster confirms), they would much rather suffer the side effects of the vaccination, if you even get any, than have shingles. It is some seriously nasty shit that can even cause blindness.
