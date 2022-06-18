DVD Talk Forum

Question for those who had a Shingles shot

Other Talk "Otterville"

Question for those who had a Shingles shot

   
06-18-22, 05:55 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,818
Received 168 Likes on 116 Posts
Question for those who had a Shingles shot
For those who had a Shingles shot, did you experience any side effects? The one's I've read about on WebEx and other medical sites sound pretty unpleasant. And I know getting Shingle can be extremely painful. Thanks in advance for sharing.
06-18-22, 06:07 PM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,611
Received 817 Likes on 539 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I was a bit sore at the injection site.

I've seen shingles, and I was prepared to be sick for a day or two to prevent getting it.
06-18-22, 06:14 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,818
Received 168 Likes on 116 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I was a bit sore at the injection site.

I've seen shingles, and I was prepared to be sick for a day or two to prevent getting it.
Thanks for that fast response! The woman who works at the front desk at my primary care doctor said she got the worst headache from getting the first shot. And it lasted for nearly 24 hours. Said it was so bad she's not getting the second shot.
06-18-22, 06:17 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,670
Received 259 Likes on 155 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I had shingles once - about 15 years ago - and would prefer to never experience that lovely bit of physical joy again. And my case was moderate. The VA said I should get the shot, so I did (first of two - 2nd this week). I was told by the nurse practitioner that no one had reported any side effects to her, so I was relieved to hear that. Unfortunately, I felt like total crap for almost two days! I will be updating her information when I go back this week. But overall, if it prevents me from getting shingles again, I'll deal with the crappy side effects.
06-18-22, 06:22 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 16,486
Received 533 Likes on 252 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I had the shingles vaccine two years ago. It wasn't much fun, but it was better than shingles.
06-18-22, 06:39 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,818
Received 168 Likes on 116 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I had shingles once - about 15 years ago - and would prefer to never experience that lovely bit of physical joy again. And my case was moderate. The VA said I should get the shot, so I did (first of two - 2nd this week). I was told by the nurse practitioner that no one had reported any side effects to her, so I was relieved to hear that. Unfortunately, I felt like total crap for almost two days! I will be updating her information when I go back this week. But overall, if it prevents me from getting shingles again, I'll deal with the crappy side effects.
I had the shingles vaccine two years ago. It wasn't much fun, but it was better than shingles.
Specifically what happened to you both after the shot, did you feel flu like? Fever? Other?
06-18-22, 06:57 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,424
Received 426 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Question for those who had a Shingles shot
I had both shots and each time I had fever/chills and an annoying headache. I had the same thing the last time I had a flu shot.

Believe me, if you ask anyone that has had shingles (as Bronkster confirms), they would much rather suffer the side effects of the vaccination, if you even get any, than have shingles. It is some seriously nasty shit that can even cause blindness.
