Question for those who had a Shingles shot

I had shingles once - about 15 years ago - and would prefer to never experience that lovely bit of physical joy again. And my case was moderate. The VA said I should get the shot, so I did (first of two - 2nd this week). I was told by the nurse practitioner that no one had reported any side effects to her, so I was relieved to hear that. Unfortunately, I felt like total crap for almost two days! I will be updating her information when I go back this week. But overall, if it prevents me from getting shingles again, I'll deal with the crappy side effects.