View Poll Results: Is it different "from" or "than"
from
2
66.67%
than
1
33.33%
just "different"
0
0%
I just like to vote in polls
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

06-15-22, 10:40 PM
Mrs. Danger
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 19,170
Received 549 Likes on 311 Posts
it's different...
I was going to put this in the peeves thread, but thought that might derail the thread.

Is the phrase "different from" or "different than"?

One of them grates on me horribly.
06-15-22, 11:17 PM
andicus
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,416
Received 424 Likes on 330 Posts
From.

Than, to me, seems to need a comparison. Greater than, less than, blacker than, etc.
