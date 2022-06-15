View Poll Results: Is it different "from" or "than"
from
2
66.67%
than
1
33.33%
just "different"
0
0%
I just like to vote in polls
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
it's different...
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
it's different...
I was going to put this in the peeves thread, but thought that might derail the thread.
Is the phrase "different from" or "different than"?
One of them grates on me horribly.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,416
Received 424 Likes on 330 Posts
Re: it's different...
From.
Than, to me, seems to need a comparison. Greater than, less than, blacker than, etc.
Than, to me, seems to need a comparison. Greater than, less than, blacker than, etc.
