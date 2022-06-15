Who was at fault in this accident?

At a Walmart parking lot. I was leaving one of those rows where you park and going into a little road inside the parking lot that takes you from parking row to parking road. All private property (hence no police called). No stop signs. I don't know why but I just didn't stop, I kept going, and a car was going along that road to my left and we hit each other.



I think the person coming out of a parking row has to yield.



My father in law says that when there are no signs, the person on the left yields to the person on the right, making it his fault. My FIL drives boats and this is a boat rule but I think he's wrong when it comes to cars.



I'm in Nevada. The guy says it's my fault but he doesn't want to get insurance involved. We each have a screenshot of the other's insurance card and driver's license. We each need new bumpers and the guy wants each of us to take care of their own car. We were both fine.



Just curious.

