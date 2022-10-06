Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle

Geico lost in arbitration. Insurance companies almost never lose in arbitration.



Geico used the "stop the steal" defense and appealed on the grounds that the arbitrator was colluding with the woman. They lost all their appeals.



I suspect that there was something to the woman's suit. I also suspect that all the news stories focusing on the sex and skipping the reasons why Geico lost are a disguised news release from Geico.

