DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle

   
Old 06-10-22, 08:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,064
Received 656 Likes on 476 Posts
Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
This had Otter written all over it. Kinda surprised it wasn't already a thread. From my own state of Missouri. I guess if someone gets pregnant, the insurer will pay child support?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money...ri/7578871001/


Geico has been ordered to pay $5.2 million in damages to a woman who contracted a sexually transmitted disease in the insured vehicle of her then-boyfriend, a state appellate court ruled.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District published an opinion in favor of the woman, identified as M.O., who alleged that she contracted HPV during a sexual encounter in the insured's vehicle in 2017.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 08:16 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 8,463
Received 503 Likes on 357 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
W...T....F....?????

Lawyers
tanman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 08:20 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,064
Received 656 Likes on 476 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Shit like this should've been televised rather than Depp/Heard, arguably.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 08:35 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 19,157
Received 542 Likes on 307 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Makes sense to me. Liability insurance covers damage the owner of the car does to someone else while using the car.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 08:36 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tasha99's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,431
Received 134 Likes on 87 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Wow. I think I would consider a disease dfferent from an injury for the purpose of insurance, but ok.
tasha99 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 08:37 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 6,810
Received 488 Likes on 393 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Bullshit ambulance-chaser litigation cases like these are why lawyers, car insurance, and litigation are so outlandishly ridiculous. Beyond absurd. Only in this crazy, fucked up world. The slimy lawyer probably made a quick million off this case.
zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tanman (06-10-22)
Old 06-10-22, 09:13 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 27,543
Received 801 Likes on 527 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Geico lost in arbitration. Insurance companies almost never lose in arbitration.

Geico used the "stop the steal" defense and appealed on the grounds that the arbitrator was colluding with the woman. They lost all their appeals.

I suspect that there was something to the woman's suit. I also suspect that all the news stories focusing on the sex and skipping the reasons why Geico lost are a disguised news release from Geico.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-22, 09:18 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 11,983
Received 48 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
I thought you could only catch STD'S from riding a Tractor
mhg83 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.