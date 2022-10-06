Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
This had Otter written all over it. Kinda surprised it wasn't already a thread. From my own state of Missouri. I guess if someone gets pregnant, the insurer will pay child support?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money...ri/7578871001/
Geico has been ordered to pay $5.2 million in damages to a woman who contracted a sexually transmitted disease in the insured vehicle of her then-boyfriend, a state appellate court ruled.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District published an opinion in favor of the woman, identified as M.O., who alleged that she contracted HPV during a sexual encounter in the insured's vehicle in 2017.
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
W...T....F....?????
Lawyers
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Shit like this should've been televised rather than Depp/Heard, arguably.
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Makes sense to me. Liability insurance covers damage the owner of the car does to someone else while using the car.
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Wow. I think I would consider a disease dfferent from an injury for the purpose of insurance, but ok.
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Bullshit ambulance-chaser litigation cases like these are why lawyers, car insurance, and litigation are so outlandishly ridiculous. Beyond absurd. Only in this crazy, fucked up world. The slimy lawyer probably made a quick million off this case.
Re: Geico ordered to pay $5.2 million to woman who contracted STD during sex in insured vehicle
Geico lost in arbitration. Insurance companies almost never lose in arbitration.
Geico used the "stop the steal" defense and appealed on the grounds that the arbitrator was colluding with the woman. They lost all their appeals.
I suspect that there was something to the woman's suit. I also suspect that all the news stories focusing on the sex and skipping the reasons why Geico lost are a disguised news release from Geico.
