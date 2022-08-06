DVD Talk Forum

Things Everyone Should Have

   
Old 06-08-22, 03:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,298
Received 696 Likes on 489 Posts
Things Everyone Should Have
Let us assume for the purposes of this thread that everyone lives in a reasonable abode of some kind (apartment+), and has enough to drink and eat. Beyond those basics of human survival and sustenance, it's an open question.

I'll just start with the notion that everyone should have a good-quality vacuum cleaner. One with powerful suction and a well-designed carpet brush. I'm not at all a clean-freak, but when I do clean, which is every couple of weeks, I need to have a proper vacuum.

I suppose this thread is principally about essential material articles, but feel free to suggest "possessions" of a more abstract nature.
Old 06-08-22, 03:31 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,899
Received 199 Likes on 147 Posts
Re: Things Everyone Should Have
A decent set of tools; screwdriver, flat head and Phillips, pliers, adjustable wrench, hammer, and a cordless drill.
Old 06-08-22, 03:37 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 16,461
Received 528 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Things Everyone Should Have
A sense of humor
Old 06-08-22, 03:38 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 19,625
Received 254 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Things Everyone Should Have
Affordable high-speed internet.
