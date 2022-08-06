Things Everyone Should Have
#1
Things Everyone Should Have
Let us assume for the purposes of this thread that everyone lives in a reasonable abode of some kind (apartment+), and has enough to drink and eat. Beyond those basics of human survival and sustenance, it's an open question.
I'll just start with the notion that everyone should have a good-quality vacuum cleaner. One with powerful suction and a well-designed carpet brush. I'm not at all a clean-freak, but when I do clean, which is every couple of weeks, I need to have a proper vacuum.
I suppose this thread is principally about essential material articles, but feel free to suggest "possessions" of a more abstract nature.
#2
Re: Things Everyone Should Have
A decent set of tools; screwdriver, flat head and Phillips, pliers, adjustable wrench, hammer, and a cordless drill.
#3
Re: Things Everyone Should Have
A sense of humor
