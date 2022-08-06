Things That Make You Happy
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,291
Received 696 Likes on 489 Posts
Things That Make You Happy
Very few things still me "happy", whatever that is, but these come close. Being "not unhappy" may be a better description:
-Being at the lakehouse and relaxing.
-Having my back scratched.
-Cats
-Nature and wildlife
-Kind people
-Eating junk food while watching TV or reading.
-Kicking around a soccer ball or doing some tennis rallying with someone, which I haven't done in many years.
What are yours?
-Being at the lakehouse and relaxing.
-Having my back scratched.
-Cats
-Nature and wildlife
-Kind people
-Eating junk food while watching TV or reading.
-Kicking around a soccer ball or doing some tennis rallying with someone, which I haven't done in many years.
What are yours?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Things That Make You Happy
Wes Anderson film scores
Cooking
Reading a good book in a coffee shop
Lilac smell in spring
Roaming museums
Travel
Cooking
Reading a good book in a coffee shop
Lilac smell in spring
Roaming museums
Travel
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,165
Received 672 Likes on 461 Posts
Re: Things That Make You Happy
Running with my child
Eating Pizza
Drinking Coffee
Reading
Listening to music (Dance and Oldies especially)
Making art (sometimes, it's complicated)
Thanks for starting the thread, Norm. We all need a little good in our lives.
Eating Pizza
Drinking Coffee
Reading
Listening to music (Dance and Oldies especially)
Making art (sometimes, it's complicated)
Thanks for starting the thread, Norm. We all need a little good in our lives.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off