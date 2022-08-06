Things That Make You Happy

Very few things still me "happy", whatever that is, but these come close. Being "not unhappy" may be a better description:



-Being at the lakehouse and relaxing.

-Having my back scratched.

-Cats

-Nature and wildlife

-Kind people

-Eating junk food while watching TV or reading.

-Kicking around a soccer ball or doing some tennis rallying with someone, which I haven't done in many years.



What are yours?