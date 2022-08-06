DVD Talk Forum

Things That Make You Happy

Old 06-08-22, 10:53 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 19,291
Received 696 Likes on 489 Posts
Things That Make You Happy
Very few things still me "happy", whatever that is, but these come close. Being "not unhappy" may be a better description:

-Being at the lakehouse and relaxing.
-Having my back scratched.
-Cats
-Nature and wildlife
-Kind people
-Eating junk food while watching TV or reading.
-Kicking around a soccer ball or doing some tennis rallying with someone, which I haven't done in many years.

What are yours?
Old 06-08-22, 11:00 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,782
Received 390 Likes on 233 Posts
Re: Things That Make You Happy
Wes Anderson film scores
Cooking
Reading a good book in a coffee shop
Lilac smell in spring
Roaming museums
Travel
Old 06-08-22, 11:08 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,165
Received 672 Likes on 461 Posts
Re: Things That Make You Happy
Running with my child
Eating Pizza
Drinking Coffee
Reading
Listening to music (Dance and Oldies especially)
Making art (sometimes, it's complicated)

Thanks for starting the thread, Norm. We all need a little good in our lives.
