The Never Ending (Otter) Story

   
Old 06-08-22, 09:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,779
Received 390 Likes on 233 Posts
The Never Ending (Otter) Story
Just discovered Demo – InferKit via a thread in Politics talk. Site AI creates a story that can keep continuing.

If there's an interest, who's continuing?
(Note: probably best to refresh the thread before posting your text to ensure the next part hasn't been updated)

I typed in OTTER FARM and here is where the story starts:

* * *
THE OTTER FARM STORY
BY THE OTTERS of DVDtalk
The Otter Farm makes an appearance in which the groups are attacked by Maeryt and the troll raccoon but they defeat the monsters.

Maeryt is rescued from the "ghost house" by Arreck, although they find out that the child has a creature's form. He becomes terrified after it is removed.

The next day they meet a lady who claims to be a mermaid.

It turns out that she had committed suicide. She had been the fiancée of the king who died of plague and left her with the youngest daughter. Her brother became the king and the princess had inherited the throne as a young girl.

She committed suicide because she was..

