The Never Ending (Otter) Story
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Never Ending (Otter) Story
Just discovered Demo – InferKit via a thread in Politics talk. Site AI creates a story that can keep continuing.
If there's an interest, who's continuing?
(Note: probably best to refresh the thread before posting your text to ensure the next part hasn't been updated)
I typed in OTTER FARM and here is where the story starts:
* * *
Maeryt is rescued from the "ghost house" by Arreck, although they find out that the child has a creature's form. He becomes terrified after it is removed.
The next day they meet a lady who claims to be a mermaid.
It turns out that she had committed suicide. She had been the fiancée of the king who died of plague and left her with the youngest daughter. Her brother became the king and the princess had inherited the throne as a young girl.
She committed suicide because she was..
If there's an interest, who's continuing?
(Note: probably best to refresh the thread before posting your text to ensure the next part hasn't been updated)
I typed in OTTER FARM and here is where the story starts:
* * *
THE OTTER FARM STORYThe Otter Farm makes an appearance in which the groups are attacked by Maeryt and the troll raccoon but they defeat the monsters.
BY THE OTTERS of DVDtalk
BY THE OTTERS of DVDtalk
Maeryt is rescued from the "ghost house" by Arreck, although they find out that the child has a creature's form. He becomes terrified after it is removed.
The next day they meet a lady who claims to be a mermaid.
It turns out that she had committed suicide. She had been the fiancée of the king who died of plague and left her with the youngest daughter. Her brother became the king and the princess had inherited the throne as a young girl.
She committed suicide because she was..
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off