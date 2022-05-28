Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
There are a couple of baby things I've been trying to sell (using Nextdoor & Craigslist) for the last month, with no takers. The people about four houses up the street from us are having a yard sale. There are a good number of people up there. I was thinking of taking our stuff up there and seeing if I could sell it. My wife says that would be inappropriate. What do you think? Is it OK or would it be wrong to try to sell my stuff at someone else's yard sale?
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Walk over and see if they have any "competing" items. If not, discuss it with them. Offer them a percentage of the selling price if they allow you to add your items to their sale.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
^ That is really the only sale solution involving your neighbor that has any merit. Anything else and yes, I agree with your spouse. Don't just show up with your stuff.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Thanks. I don't know what's wrong with me that such an obvious answer didn't occur to me.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Nothing's wrong with you. You're a good person. We all ask questions without thinking it through a little beforehand, now and then. Go easy on yourself and good luck.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Just keep in mind that if he's selling, say, a baby stroller, it's bad form to bring over another stroller. Otherwise, I don't see why he wouldn't be open to more items, and more foot traffic.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Ive combined garage sales several times with neighbors. Of course we discussed it beforehand are were friendly with each other already.
As far as bringing my stuff to a random neighbor out of the blue? No. Emanons answer seems logical though.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
Put a price tag on that thing you borrowed from them years ago and then go over and ask if they can sell it for you.
Re: Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?
