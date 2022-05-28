Is it OK to try to sell stuff at neighbor's yard sale?

There are a couple of baby things I've been trying to sell (using Nextdoor & Craigslist) for the last month, with no takers. The people about four houses up the street from us are having a yard sale. There are a good number of people up there. I was thinking of taking our stuff up there and seeing if I could sell it. My wife says that would be inappropriate. What do you think? Is it OK or would it be wrong to try to sell my stuff at someone else's yard sale?