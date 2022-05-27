Opinions on cat tracking devices?

So one of my kitties (6 months old) announced today that he wants to explore the great outdoors- coming home from lunch (working at home) I was surprised to see him run outside the door which he's never done before- I grabbed him and put him back inside and he ran out again before I could close the door, luckily I was able to grab him again and this time not let him go until the door was closed.



I don't want to let them roam freely outdoors, mainly because my area isn't a very good place for that, and with one of my previous cats I learned a lesson in not even letting them step outside for a few minutes while supervised (she ran off in the middle of the night, probably chasing a mouse, and was missing for 2 days until I found her hiding under a neighboring apartment building.)



I've been wanting to get them name tags that have some sort of tracking on them though, so if they do run off I can at least have a general idea of where they are. I know nothing about these though. Some require a monthly subscription which seems like an unneeded expense, I'd rather pay more for one up front and not have to pay anything else afterwards. It seems they need to have batteries charged also, which would involve taking them off the cat and putting them back on.



Anyone use these on their kitties, and what do you think? Am I better off just getting regular name tags so the neighbors know who they are and just being super strict about letting them out the front door? I've let them into the back porch area which has high fences around it and stayed out with them, they enjoyed that and didn't try to climb over the fences but neighbor cats have gotten in and out so I know it's possible; if I see them try that then it'll be another concern. They are microchipped BTW but probably nobody other than a vet or shelter has anything to read those.