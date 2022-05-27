Strangest things youve seen on a plane?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Strangest things youve seen on a plane?
After visiting my parents I was on a flight out of Ft. Lauderdale to Boston and the (clearly enhanced) young woman sitting next to me was wearing a sports bra. This was in October. Interesting trip.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off