DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Strangest things youve seen on a plane?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Strangest things youve seen on a plane?

   
Old 05-27-22, 01:27 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,548
Received 285 Likes on 227 Posts
Strangest things youve seen on a plane?
After visiting my parents I was on a flight out of Ft. Lauderdale to Boston and the (clearly enhanced) young woman sitting next to me was wearing a sports bra. This was in October. Interesting trip.
Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
eBay Rants

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.