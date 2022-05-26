DVD Talk Forum

'How to Murder Your Husband' author found guilty of murdering...you guessed it!

'How to Murder Your Husband' author found guilty of murder

PORTLAND, ORE -A jury in Portland has convicted a self-published romance novelist - who once wrote an essay titled How to Murder Your Husband - of fatally shooting her husband four years ago.

The jury of seven women and five men found Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday after deliberating over two days in chef Daniel Brophy's death, KOIN-TV reported.

Brophy, 63, was killed June 2, 2018 as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.
