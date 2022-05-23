New York City with a kid (travel advice)

Statue of Liberty (I think we'll do the Staten Island Ferry this time)

The Met (we may go again)

MoMA

Times Square (we may go again)

Central Park (may do again)

Empire State Building

Chinatown/Little Italy (may go again)

Brooklyn Botanical Gardens

The Highline

Hudson Yards/the vessel

The Oculus

Rockefeller Center during Xmas

Gulliver's Gate

I searched and didn't find anything directly on point, or recent. This is a weird thread to start because I grew up in NYC, and go back every year since my parents are there. But I moved away for good at 18, and we usually go in November when warm weather activities are mostly off the table, plus I've exhausted my list of the "big" tourist attractions (remember, I grew up there, which means I didn't do tourist things!). My daughter is 11, if that plays into your recommendations.Things we have done before (some we may do again!):Not sure what else to do? Was thinking about Coney Island, but haven't been in 40 years so no idea if it is fun/clean or dangerous/skeevy. Maybe another museum? Other ideas?Thanks in advance!