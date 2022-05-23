The Aging Parents Thread

Didn't see anything that looked appropriate in my cursory search of Otter, and since we're all pretty old geezers whose parents, if they are around, are hella old too, thought I'd start this thread for people to vent, and ask questions.In my case, my mother is begging to move into independent or assisted living, and since her memory is going, and all her other children live across the country, it's up to me to manage this, and you know what? It's overwhelming.At any rate, why does the senior housing 'industry' have to be a predatory suck-fest like everything else in this country? If you, the housing facility, want just one way to get me to remove you from my list, it's act like a used car salesman. I am NOT going to be motivated to consider your facility if we have to "get in right now, because there is only one room left" but you'll "cut me a deal."Does that room come with undercoating?