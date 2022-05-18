DVD Talk Forum

Monkeys get the pox too

05-18-22, 09:36 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,489
Received 274 Likes on 219 Posts
Monkeys get the pox too
A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, health officials confirmed Wednesday, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

According to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the patient is an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. The department completed initial testing Tuesday and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/massac...ry?id=84817514

If COVID wasnt bad enough, now I cant hang out with monkeys? There goes my social life.
