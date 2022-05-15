medical opinions, please
medical opinions, please
Because, of course, DVD fans know all about everything.
Here's the text exchange between patient and Dr's office:
The patient has made an appointment and will be seeing the doctor in a few days.
The concern is, is this message possibly meant for someone else? Did someone with a genuinely "acute" issue not get the message to go to urgent care?
Is chronic fatigue so urgent? It just seems weird.
Re: medical opinions, please
Yeah, Im tired a lot doesnt seem like its an a Ute issue that needs urgent medical attention.
If that were the case I should probably call an ambulance every day around 2:00pm.
Re: medical opinions, please
I think someone just used a poor word and it was indeed meant for the intended party.
But technically symptoms lasting under 3 months in duration are still consider acute.
