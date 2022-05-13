How was your Friday the 13th?
My son is 12 years old and wanted to watch Friday the 13th. I am fine with the gore and killing but there's no way I will let him see T&A at his age.
It's been a bloody fantastic day mate! Lured in two pretty young college girls into my home. Just got done seasoning them. Going to make a delicious pot stew tomorrow.
