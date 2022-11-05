Adventures in House Sharing
Adventures in House Sharing
So my house that I own was inhereted after my grandmothers passing. We did a quick deed and I bought the house for a buck. "Great!" Said young and naive MHG83. All I have to do is pay Property tax and I'm set!
Well one thing I'm not is a handyman. Years of neglect made an already old house fall apart faster.
Fast forward almost 20 years later, I get letter after letter, fine after fine from the city. Building code violation this. Building violation code that!. It was too much money rising every week.
I finally gave in when part of my roof caved in. Yikes. I finally got in contact with a realtor and put my house on the market. A few people here and there but no real interest. Until the rehabers came a knocking.
The house inspection report came back and it was a doozy. 2 whole pages of violations that have to be fixed within 30 days of the sale. It said "Not safe for human occupancy." But here i am till the very end.
Which brings us to the thread title.. I had no luck getting affordable apartments in this economy. But then I find it. House sharing. For $800 a month all utilities included and my fur babies as well.
But the catch is I will be sharing the house with the owner and two other dudes (40s and 50s) Met both and they seem pretty chill. Everytime I go over to unpack everyone is in their rooms.
Also since its shared housing;
One Toilet, One Shower. Oh boy.
Has anyone on here experienced shared housing ? How long do I have till I get murdered in my sleep?
BTW my lowest point was when the toilet broke and I used the shower to pee in and poop in a bucket
Re: Adventures in House Sharing
I look forward to hearing about this on an upcoming season of Worst Roommate Ever on Netflix.
Very unfortunate to hear about the house neglect. Definitely if you would have purchased the house instead of inherited it, you would be more inclined to take care of the investment due to the financial responsibility tied to it. And the pride of homeownership. Hopefully a lesson learned.
Very unfortunate to hear about the house neglect. Definitely if you would have purchased the house instead of inherited it, you would be more inclined to take care of the investment due to the financial responsibility tied to it. And the pride of homeownership. Hopefully a lesson learned.
Re: Adventures in House Sharing
Three people should be reasonable. I lived in a house with 11 other people, and that didn't work well. Everyone agrees on who does what chores, but there's always someone who doesn't do their share.
Also, we all gave cash to the guy who was paying for the electric bill. He kept all our money and vanished after six months.
The main thing is that you're going to have to learn to share and to compromise. That isn't a skill set people keep in shape when they live alone.
Sucks that you lost your house.
