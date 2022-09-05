The general DIY/repairs thread.
The general DIY/repairs thread.
I searched for "DIY" and found some threads on specific issues, but not a general one, I didn't know where to put this so I created one.
I'm trying to fix a broken rear left turn signal on my motorcycle. Essentially, this happened:
So, I'm trying to find a cylinder that's just a teeny bit smaller to fit inside the one that broke. I have a 1/4" stainless steel one, but that's just a tad too small. I'll go to a hardware store tomorrow with the actual broken light to check what size would fit more snuggly inside. Maybe copper/brass tubing 5/16" or a little more. I could always put a layer of tape on top to make it fit tighter.
Since I want to glue the smaller tube inside the broken one, what kind of glue do I need? Broken one is plastic but the one inside will be copper/brass/stainless, whatever I can find.
Also, what do you call those flat connectors that just slide over a metal bit? I might have to remove them and put new ones if they are too big to feed inside the smaller tube. I'm guessing you can just use regular pliers/long nose to crimp them down? I might have to remove/cut the black tube thing that the wires go into since that might also not fit inside the new smaller tube. I do have shrink wrap and a heatgun to replace what I remove.
Am I missing something? Any tips are welcome!
Re: The general DIY/repairs thread.
The picture is slightly wrong according to my research.
Normally a $140 USD part, here is one on eBay for $80 USD. https://www.ebay.com/itm/203673281291
Re: The general DIY/repairs thread.
Those are spade connectors. You can crimp the wire with pliers with a little care. It's a lot easier with crimpers, but you're just doing the one job. That flexible black tube is there to protect the wires from abrasion.
I suppose that you can't just buy another left turn signal and put that on.
Re: The general DIY/repairs thread.
Digging around, this guy had to make the same DIY repair you're looking to do. Rather than buy the part he fabricated it from brass tubing of various diameter.
