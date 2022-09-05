The general DIY/repairs thread.

I searched for "DIY" and found some threads on specific issues, but not a general one, I didn't know where to put this so I created one.I'm trying to fix a broken rear left turn signal on my motorcycle. Essentially, this happened:So, I'm trying to find a cylinder that's just a teeny bit smaller to fit inside the one that broke. I have a 1/4" stainless steel one, but that's just a tad too small. I'll go to a hardware store tomorrow with the actual broken light to check what size would fit more snuggly inside. Maybe copper/brass tubing 5/16" or a little more. I could always put a layer of tape on top to make it fit tighter.Since I want to glue the smaller tube inside the broken one, what kind of glue do I need? Broken one is plastic but the one inside will be copper/brass/stainless, whatever I can find.Also, what do you call those flat connectors that just slide over a metal bit? I might have to remove them and put new ones if they are too big to feed inside the smaller tube. I'm guessing you can just use regular pliers/long nose to crimp them down? I might have to remove/cut the black tube thing that the wires go into since that might also not fit inside the new smaller tube. I do have shrink wrap and a heatgun to replace what I remove.Am I missing something? Any tips are welcome!