DVD transfer to computer

   
DVD transfer to computer
I have a DVD player IN MY DELL & it works just fine. Question-How do I or can I transfer DVD onto my computer?? I have a special family DVD I want to do this with. Or a thumb drive. Open for ways to get either. Thanks in advance. My 1st post..
Re: DVD transfer to computer
Use the manual copy and paste from your own custom made family dvd to the computer.

(This will not work for commercial movie dvd discs).
