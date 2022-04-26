DVD Talk Forum

Deck construction question...
I have a question about extending my deck. I am extending the top portion of my deck. I have to add 2 new posts, and I'm trying to determine if I need to add a third. In this picture where my finger is, I need a 4x4 post to support a 2x8 that will be extended across the 4 posts and carry the load of the cross member supporting the decking. So do you think in need a post here if I attach the 4x4 posits with trulock fasteners to the side of these existing 2x8's?


Trying to figure out how to post a picture
Re: Deck construction question...

Where my finger is I need a 4x4 post to support the 2x 8 going from left to right.



There is already a post the right side but i cant usenit for the upper level because its not in the right spot. So j need to stop before it. Hence adding another post. So can i attach tge 4x4 to the face of the 2x8 'syou see here thays spanning the 2 posts I already have. Does that make sense?

here is the layout. There will be 2 new posts put it. Look at tge 4 red squared going up and down
Re: Deck construction question...
Unsolicited deck pics.



Re: Deck construction question...
I'm smokin' pot
I got my deck out
And I'm thinkin' 'bout you!
