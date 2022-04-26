Deck construction question...
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Chicago
Posts: 4,208
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Deck construction question...
I have a question about extending my deck. I am extending the top portion of my deck. I have to add 2 new posts, and I'm trying to determine if I need to add a third. In this picture where my finger is, I need a 4x4 post to support a 2x8 that will be extended across the 4 posts and carry the load of the cross member supporting the decking. So do you think in need a post here if I attach the 4x4 posits with trulock fasteners to the side of these existing 2x8's?
Trying to figure out how to post a picture
Trying to figure out how to post a picture
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Chicago
Posts: 4,208
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Deck construction question...
Where my finger is I need a 4x4 post to support the 2x 8 going from left to right.
There is already a post the right side but i cant usenit for the upper level because its not in the right spot. So j need to stop before it. Hence adding another post. So can i attach tge 4x4 to the face of the 2x8 'syou see here thays spanning the 2 posts I already have. Does that make sense?
here is the layout. There will be 2 new posts put it. Look at tge 4 red squared going up and down
Last edited by ANDREMIKE; 04-26-22 at 07:19 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,331
Received 1,439 Likes on 947 Posts
Re: Deck construction question...
Unsolicited deck pics.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,888
Received 416 Likes on 250 Posts
Re: Deck construction question...
I'm smokin' pot
I got my deck out
And I'm thinkin' 'bout you!
I got my deck out
And I'm thinkin' 'bout you!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off