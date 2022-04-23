Re: If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?

Perhaps the strangest thread in my 19-year forum memory...



I wouldn't care, but I'd stipulate even in death that my body could NOT be used for monetary profit of any kind! This includes feeding hungry animals, human or otherwise, for some macabre 'exibition' or worse.



Otherwise, in the karmic sense, the spoils of one life may feed another (in a nutritive sense), so if other critters may benefit, so much the better. As we'd an even MORE crowded, ridiculous world if those decomposers of the world didn't or weren't permitted to do their jobs, the 'garbage disposal' effect of natural bacterilogical decomposition must not be interfered with.