If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
#1
If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
Assuming you had consciousness to be aware that you were thrown in the trash, instead of being eaten?
#2
Re: If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
Perhaps the strangest thread in my 19-year forum memory...
I wouldn't care, but I'd stipulate even in death that my body could NOT be used for monetary profit of any kind! This includes feeding hungry animals, human or otherwise, for some macabre 'exibition' or worse.
Otherwise, in the karmic sense, the spoils of one life may feed another (in a nutritive sense), so if other critters may benefit, so much the better. As we'd an even MORE crowded, ridiculous world if those decomposers of the world didn't or weren't permitted to do their jobs, the 'garbage disposal' effect of natural bacterilogical decomposition must not be interfered with.
I wouldn't care, but I'd stipulate even in death that my body could NOT be used for monetary profit of any kind! This includes feeding hungry animals, human or otherwise, for some macabre 'exibition' or worse.
Otherwise, in the karmic sense, the spoils of one life may feed another (in a nutritive sense), so if other critters may benefit, so much the better. As we'd an even MORE crowded, ridiculous world if those decomposers of the world didn't or weren't permitted to do their jobs, the 'garbage disposal' effect of natural bacterilogical decomposition must not be interfered with.
#3
Re: If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
I mean, if they took one bite and tossed me in the dumpster to die, I guess I would be thinking, "Goddam, you had to kill for one measly bite? Wouldn't your killing me be more justified if you ate a significant chunk out of me? And if you were only going to take one bite, why out of the jugular? Bite my thigh or something so I can live.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off