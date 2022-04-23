DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?

   
Old 04-23-22, 10:42 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 156
Received 47 Likes on 28 Posts
If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
Assuming you had consciousness to be aware that you were thrown in the trash, instead of being eaten?
Movie Watcher is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-23-22, 10:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 6,609
Received 457 Likes on 365 Posts
Re: If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
Perhaps the strangest thread in my 19-year forum memory...

I wouldn't care, but I'd stipulate even in death that my body could NOT be used for monetary profit of any kind! This includes feeding hungry animals, human or otherwise, for some macabre 'exibition' or worse.

Otherwise, in the karmic sense, the spoils of one life may feed another (in a nutritive sense), so if other critters may benefit, so much the better. As we'd an even MORE crowded, ridiculous world if those decomposers of the world didn't or weren't permitted to do their jobs, the 'garbage disposal' effect of natural bacterilogical decomposition must not be interfered with.
zyzzle is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-23-22, 10:54 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,314
Received 118 Likes on 89 Posts
Re: If you were killed by cannibals, would you be upset if the food was wasted?
I mean, if they took one bite and tossed me in the dumpster to die, I guess I would be thinking, "Goddam, you had to kill for one measly bite? Wouldn't your killing me be more justified if you ate a significant chunk out of me? And if you were only going to take one bite, why out of the jugular? Bite my thigh or something so I can live.
Crocker Jarmen is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Milkita candy is great

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.