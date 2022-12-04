Work email..

Having one of those days where I am trying to get work done and everyone is replying to an email someone sent to the entire company which was obviously only supposed to go to a few folks with:



Take me off this mailing list!

STOP REPLYING TO ALL!

I am not involved in this

Why did this come to me?

Everyone stop replying to all!

I AM NOT PART OF THIS GROUP!!!

Stop replying!!



So now it's just about 200 responses of people saying "stop replying!" who are just doing exactly what they are asking people not to do.



Is this really that hard? I think everyone single person who responded should have to take a mandatory email etiquette class and explain why they are a moron.