Work email..
#1
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 23,031
Received 519 Likes on 323 Posts
Work email..
Having one of those days where I am trying to get work done and everyone is replying to an email someone sent to the entire company which was obviously only supposed to go to a few folks with:
Take me off this mailing list!
STOP REPLYING TO ALL!
I am not involved in this
Why did this come to me?
Everyone stop replying to all!
I AM NOT PART OF THIS GROUP!!!
Stop replying!!
So now it's just about 200 responses of people saying "stop replying!" who are just doing exactly what they are asking people not to do.
Is this really that hard? I think everyone single person who responded should have to take a mandatory email etiquette class and explain why they are a moron.
Take me off this mailing list!
STOP REPLYING TO ALL!
I am not involved in this
Why did this come to me?
Everyone stop replying to all!
I AM NOT PART OF THIS GROUP!!!
Stop replying!!
So now it's just about 200 responses of people saying "stop replying!" who are just doing exactly what they are asking people not to do.
Is this really that hard? I think everyone single person who responded should have to take a mandatory email etiquette class and explain why they are a moron.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 17,017
Received 623 Likes on 437 Posts
Re: Work email..
Ugh, there should be a special place in hell for the morons who hit "reply all" in work emails when they shouldn't be doing so (which is most of the time). I fucking hate that.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 26,023
Received 716 Likes on 510 Posts
Re: Work email..
happens about once every 6 months for me. I like to sit back and watch all the responses come in from people who should, honestly, know better.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,441
Received 254 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Work email..
Just note the names and as time goes by and decisions have to be made about who gets nods and who gets scraped off, refer to the note.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off