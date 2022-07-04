Leftover "box fees" Paid them yet?

I frequent a small town in Mid-state Maine where a restaurant opened in a new location, they had quite a following a few towns over and moved to a new space. There is now a shit storm brewing about a 0.92 doggy bag container charge. The bill itself was over $80 before tip and there seemed to be two camps on this, one saying if you can't afford a slight surcharge on a meal maybe don't go out to eat, the other camp saying if you spend that kind of money they should comp you a container as it's by no means common for that kind of charge to be made in the area.Have folks run into this kind of 'box fee"? Plastic bag fees are standard in the area so if you don't bring bags to the grocery store it's 0.10 a bag to pack things. This feels like a cost we will start seeing more commonly down the road. What does the otter say of who PAYS to take home the leftovers?Just to be clear this is for a meal ordered and eaten in the restaurant but not finished and then taken home as opposed to a straight-up take-out order.