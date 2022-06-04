DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Would the Three Stooges be funnier with fart jokes?
yes
0
0%
no
0
0%
fake farts only (whoopie cushions, etc.)
1
100.00%
I just like to vote in polls
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

04-06-22, 10:47 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Mrs. Danger
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 19,054
Received 495 Likes on 281 Posts
Humor Question
This may belong in another part of the forum, but I'll start it here.

I was thinking about the physical humor of the Three Stooges, and what was considered funny or "cute" at the time. There are some things that wouldn't get laughs now. Also, I noticed a complete absence of a common feature of modern low humor.

So, the question is,

Would the Three Stooges be funnier with fart jokes?
04-06-22, 10:48 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,964
Received 613 Likes on 428 Posts
Re: Humor Question
Absolutely. Too bad jokes about bodily functions weren't allowed in that era.
