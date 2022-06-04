Humor Question

This may belong in another part of the forum, but I'll start it here.



I was thinking about the physical humor of the Three Stooges, and what was considered funny or "cute" at the time. There are some things that wouldn't get laughs now. Also, I noticed a complete absence of a common feature of modern low humor.



So, the question is,



Would the Three Stooges be funnier with fart jokes?

