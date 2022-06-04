View Poll Results: Would the Three Stooges be funnier with fart jokes?
Humor Question
Humor Question
This may belong in another part of the forum, but I'll start it here.
I was thinking about the physical humor of the Three Stooges, and what was considered funny or "cute" at the time. There are some things that wouldn't get laughs now. Also, I noticed a complete absence of a common feature of modern low humor.
So, the question is,
Would the Three Stooges be funnier with fart jokes?
Re: Humor Question
Absolutely. Too bad jokes about bodily functions weren't allowed in that era.
