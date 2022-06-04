Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Interesting stats that honestly surprised me:
https://www.studyfinds.org/family-tr...-grandparents/
A recent survey of 2,113 U.S. adults, including 1,911 from the top 10 Nielsen market areas and 202 from Salt Lake City, found that there is a massive knowledge gap when it comes to recent family history. Knowledge of past generations varied by city, as 66 percent of Boston residents could name all of their grandparents, compared to only 26 percent of those in Philadelphia. San Francisco residents werent much better at 34 percent, while people in Chicago and Dallas only slightly higher at 36 percent.
As a whole, just 47 percent of respondents could correctly name all four grandparents.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ancestry, the survey also reveals that only four percent could name all eight of their great-grandparents. When it comes to knowing the most about their family history, three in four people in Salt Lake City say they feel knowledgeable compared to 46 percent of those in Philadelphia.
I can easily name all four (five, really) of mine. My father's birth mother died of polio long before I was born but I still know her name. I was very close with my mother's parents growing up and met my paternal grandfather and his wife on several occasions as well. Obviously, my exposure to my grandparents growing up was atypical it seems.
There is more at the link but they don't speculate much as to why these numbers are so low. Some reasons are pretty obvious:
All that aside, I am still surprised by how high these numbers are.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Philiip, Esta, Nicolao, Alda
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Grandpa Joe, Grandma Josephine, Grandpa George, and Grandma Georgina.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Nope. 2 were long gone before I was born, 2 we never learned (just ama and agong.)
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
I'd also think if you only have one pair of grandparents, as a kid you probably don't call them by name.
Also with divorce rates and abandonment and such this statistic doesn't seem all that surprising.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
I can easily name my maternal grandparents and my paternal grandmother by first name.
My paternal grandfather was gone long before I was born, and I actually believe that his name was the German equivalent of my fathers and mine, but I'm not 100% sure, and don't know how it was spelled.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
I can name the full names of all four of my grandparents (except for the middle name of my maternal grandmother, who died when I was little). My maternal grandfather died when I was a teenager, and my paternal grandparents lived until I was in my late 30's, so I had a lot of time to spend with them. Shit, I know the names of most of my great grandparents, one of whom lived until I was in my teens so I knew her quite well.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Yes
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
I know the full names of both of my Mother's parents. I know quite a bit of her Father's history, but very little about her Mother.
I know my Father's Mother's full name but nothing of his Father. I'm pretty sure he died before I was born, and have a vague idea of what his name was.
Now, I'll have to look it up...
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
Both of my dad's parents died before I was born and he had a really rough upbringing that he refuses to talk about. I know his mom's name because my sister was named after her, but it took me a minute to remember his dad's name. My mom's parents I could name in my sleep.
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
but can you give your mother's maiden name, first pet's name, and your first school?
Re: Can you name all four of your grandparents?
My Dad's dad died before I was born, but I still know his name. My Dad's mom is still alive at 98 years old. My mom's parents died within the last 5 years or so, so I know their names, too.
