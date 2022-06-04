Can you name all four of your grandparents?

Quote: Family tree stumped: Most Americans cant name all 4 of their grandparents! NEW YORK  Familiar with your family tree? Theres a good chance youre not. More than half of Americans dont know the names of all four of their grandparents.



A recent survey of 2,113 U.S. adults, including 1,911 from the top 10 Nielsen market areas and 202 from Salt Lake City, found that there is a massive knowledge gap when it comes to recent family history. Knowledge of past generations varied by city, as 66 percent of Boston residents could name all of their grandparents, compared to only 26 percent of those in Philadelphia. San Francisco residents werent much better at 34 percent, while people in Chicago and Dallas only slightly higher at 36 percent.



As a whole, just 47 percent of respondents could correctly name all four grandparents.



Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ancestry, the survey also reveals that only four percent could name all eight of their great-grandparents. When it comes to knowing the most about their family history, three in four people in Salt Lake City say they feel knowledgeable compared to 46 percent of those in Philadelphia.

~40% of all births now are nonmarital. This is a massive increase compared to just after WWII and it was only even just over 10% the year I was born (early 70s). Of course, nonmarital does not automatically mean that daddy (and his parents) are out of the picture, but the odds are obviously much higher that he is.

43% of current single mothers have never been married at all.

The mean age of a mother at the time of her first birth has also risen pretty significantly since I was first born, from just over 22 to over 28 now. I assume this outpaces increases in average lifespan at least a little, which would lower the chances of resulting children from ever meeting one or more grandparents at an age high enough for them to remember them.

Interesting stats that honestly surprised me:I can easily name all four (five, really) of mine. My father's birth mother died of polio long before I was born but I still know her name. I was very close with my mother's parents growing up and met my paternal grandfather and his wife on several occasions as well. Obviously, my exposure to my grandparents growing up was atypical it seems.There is more at the link but they don't speculate much as to why these numbers are so low. Some reasons are pretty obvious:So if one parent was not a significant part of your life, the odds of you knowing anything about (let alone having gotten to known well) that parent's parents obviously goes down. Likewise, the older your mother is at the time of your birth, the lower the chances of being able to spend any real time with all four of your grandparents goes down.All that aside, I am still surprised by how high these numbers are.