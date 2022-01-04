Re: Best April Fool's Day pranks?

When my kids were 5 and 3, I yelled for the 5-year-old to "Come downstairs, quick! The Easter Bunny came back!"



They came down, saw the empty baskets, and I said, "April Fools!"



They went from happy to shocked to sad in a second. I thought, " Oh, no. I've really messed up now..."



Then they smirked, and yelled up the stairs to their sibling, "Come downstairs, quick! The Easter Bunny came back!"

