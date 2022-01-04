DVD Talk Forum

Best April Fool's Day pranks?

Best April Fool's Day pranks?
What was the best April Fool's Day prank that either you pulled on someone else, or that was done to you?
I call or text my brother every April 1 for the last 15 years and tell him that Tool has announced a new album for an August release. He falls for it every time. I got an excited text from him earlier. I guess I should call him later.
When my kids were 5 and 3, I yelled for the 5-year-old to "Come downstairs, quick! The Easter Bunny came back!"

They came down, saw the empty baskets, and I said, "April Fools!"

They went from happy to shocked to sad in a second. I thought, " Oh, no. I've really messed up now..."

Then they smirked, and yelled up the stairs to their sibling, "Come downstairs, quick! The Easter Bunny came back!"
The best one was when I was a kid and my parents told me that they were not my natural parents and that I was adopted. I was in shock until after an hour they finally said "April Fools" and we all started laughing like crazy. I was still chuckling even after they said goodbye and left the orphanage.
