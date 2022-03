Ever get buyers’ remorse?

Just today I got 2 McDonalds burgers. I ate one and was going to save other for later. But then I was like fuck it, I don’t need it, so I threw it away, regretting getting 2.



Also, some Blu-ray’s. Special sets. I’m like I’m glad I have it, but I know I’ll never watch it. It’s like what’s the point? I tell myself over and over.



Ever get it? What was most recent?