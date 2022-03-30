DVD Talk Forum

Ever get buyers remorse?

03-30-22, 04:49 PM
Ever get buyers remorse?
Just today I got 2 McDonalds burgers. I ate one and was going to save other for later. But then I was like fuck it, I dont need it, so I threw it away, regretting getting 2.

Also, some Blu-rays. Special sets. Im like Im glad I have it, but I know Ill never watch it. Its like whats the point? I tell myself over and over.

Ever get it? What was most recent?
