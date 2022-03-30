FTC sues TurboTax maker Intuit over bait-and-switch ads
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,791
Received 152 Likes on 110 Posts
FTC sues TurboTax maker Intuit over bait-and-switch ads
The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for free tax filing misled consumers.By Associated Press
Updated Mar. 29, 2022 07:10 PM
The Federal Trade Commission is suing TurboTax maker Intuit, saying its ads for free tax filing misled consumers.
The consumer protection agency said Tuesday that millions of consumers cannot actually use the free tax-prep software option two-thirds of tax filers in 2020. They are ineligible, the agency says, if they are gig workers or earn farm income, for example.
TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for free tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when its time to file, said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. We are asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.
Intuit, based in Mountain View, Calif., did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The agency says Intuit has for years focused on the word free in its ads, running them during major events like the Super Bowl. The FTC has asked a federal judge to order Intuit to stop what it said were Intuits deceptive ads during the rush of tax season. This years tax filing deadline is April 18.
The FTC voted 3-1 in favor of filing the suit. The FTC complaint was filed Monday in US District Court in Northern California.
Source
------------------
Time to teach the shady shit software a lesson. Hope it burns a steep hole in their pockets.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off