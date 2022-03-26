DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which is ok?
O.K.
0
0%
OK
0
0%
okay
2
66.67%
okie dokie
0
0%
all right
0
0%
I just like to vote in polls
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Spelling question

   
03-26-22, 11:39 AM
Spelling question
When you write out "okay", which is correct?
03-26-22, 11:41 AM
Re: Spelling question
I write "okay," with the comma correctly within the quotation marks.
03-26-22, 12:06 PM
Re: Spelling question
All answers except O.K. because I am unaware that the letters OK are initials for anything.

03-26-22, 12:24 PM
Re: Spelling question

We know we belong to the land.... and the land we belong to is grand!
