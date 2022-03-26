View Poll Results: Which is ok?
O.K.
0
0%
OK
0
0%
okay
66.67%
okie dokie
0
0%
all right
0
0%
I just like to vote in polls
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Spelling question
Re: Spelling question
I write "okay," with the comma correctly within the quotation marks.
Re: Spelling question
All answers except O.K. because I am unaware that the letters OK are initials for anything.
