DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Coming Soon -- Automated hamburgers

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Coming Soon -- Automated hamburgers

   
Old 03-25-22, 09:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,627
Received 1,528 Likes on 1,125 Posts
Coming Soon -- Automated hamburgers



Bridget Carey's dream has come true: A robot can cook her a hot meal on demand. She checks out the RoboBurger vending machine and talks to the founders. The first unit launches today in a New Jersey shopping mall. Next stop: college campuses?



Interesting video on some small company developing a machine that will make automated hamburgers.

It's an interesting concept, but if this is something that could take jobs away, then I'm not for it becoming prevalent. And hamburgers need to have a human touch to it. Otherwise you're just going to get something fairly generic and bland as this video shows.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-25-22, 09:41 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,880
Received 590 Likes on 419 Posts
Re: Coming Soon -- Automated hamburgers
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
And hamburgers need to have a human touch to it. Otherwise you're just going to get something fairly generic and bland as this video shows.
So, like McDonald's?
cultshock is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (03-25-22)
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.