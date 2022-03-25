Coming Soon -- Automated hamburgers

Quote:

Bridget Carey's dream has come true: A robot can cook her a hot meal on demand. She checks out the RoboBurger vending machine and talks to the founders. The first unit launches today in a New Jersey shopping mall. Next stop: college campuses?











Interesting video on some small company developing a machine that will make automated hamburgers.



It's an interesting concept, but if this is something that could take jobs away, then I'm not for it becoming prevalent. And hamburgers need to have a human touch to it. Otherwise you're just going to get something fairly generic and bland as this video shows.