View Poll Results: What is your stance on wearing masks in 2022 after CDC guidelines changes?
Will continue to wear masks everywhere indefinitely until I feel it's safe to not do so
20.00%
Will wear a mask only where required
80.00%
Have never worn a mask and no one has forced or ordered me to do so
0
0%
Done with masks. And I won't go into places that still require them
0
0%
Other opinion
0
0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
2022 - What is your stance on wearing masks after the CDC guidelines changes?
2022 - What is your stance on wearing masks after the CDC guidelines changes?
It's now 2022 with many states now making mask wearing optional, what are you all doing now? Are you still wearing them? or have you decided to stop and move on from masks, but will wear them if a certain business still requires it? Obviously this has been impacted by the new CDC guidelines now referring to hospitalizations and their ability to handle patients than just positives.
Here in California and pretty much all counties here, mask wearing is optional. I've decided to stop wearing them unless a business or facility requires it. That's pretty much my stance. I'm vaccinated and boosted and have worn masks throughout the whole pandemic. But, I feel so much better without them. I do test occasionally and I tested a few days ago and was Negative. I've tested about 7 or 8 times and have always come back negative.
Our office at work at the NFL in Los Angeles made mask wearing optional as of 2 weeks ago. Pretty much most of my colleagues have stopped wearing them.
and yeah as Lurker Dan commented in the other thread it's stupid to wear a mask in a restaurant only to have to take it off again at the table. (If a restaurant wants you to wear a mask)
I was in a Las Vegas restaurant "Tom's Urban" last month and the restaurant was completely mask free. Both patrons and staff. Surprising, but it also felt normal. I know many service industries still require their staff to wear masks.
Re: 2022 - What is your stance on wearing masks after the CDC guidelines changes?
Isn't the recommendation that it's optional but still highly, highly encouraged especially indoors?
Re: 2022 - What is your stance on wearing masks after the CDC guidelines changes?
I still carry one with me but if it's not required I'm not going to put it on.
