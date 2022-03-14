Re: I need cataract surgery, anyone who had it care to share their experiences?

I had cataract surgery on my left eye a couple of years back. I was diagnosed at the beginning of the pandemic, and had my surgery postponed days before if was scheduled to occur as it was considered "non-essential." I think it ended up being delayed by 2-3 months, IIRC. By the time I finally had the surgery, I'd lost most of of the vision in my left eye. (If I closed my right eye, I could see that someone was there, but could not easily identify who it was)



The surgery was nothing short of remarkable, in that I could suddenly see again as they replaced the lens. Recovery wasn't a huge deal. Basically had to sleep with an eye patch on for I believe two nights, and take it easy/no heavy lifting for a week or so. I should also add that I was unable to get anything corrective done, as I'd previously had lasik, which I guess complicates things vs. cataracts in a "virgin" eye.

