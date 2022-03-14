I need cataract surgery, anyone who had it care to share their experiences?
I need cataract surgery, anyone who had it care to share their experiences?
I have cataracts in both eyes so Im going to need surgery. Most likely the cataracts come from the multiple rounds of cortisone injections Ive had for my bad back.
Wondering if anyone here has had the surgery? How did it go? Recovery time?
I had cataract surgery on my left eye a couple of years back. I was diagnosed at the beginning of the pandemic, and had my surgery postponed days before if was scheduled to occur as it was considered "non-essential." I think it ended up being delayed by 2-3 months, IIRC. By the time I finally had the surgery, I'd lost most of of the vision in my left eye. (If I closed my right eye, I could see that someone was there, but could not easily identify who it was)
The surgery was nothing short of remarkable, in that I could suddenly see again as they replaced the lens. Recovery wasn't a huge deal. Basically had to sleep with an eye patch on for I believe two nights, and take it easy/no heavy lifting for a week or so. I should also add that I was unable to get anything corrective done, as I'd previously had lasik, which I guess complicates things vs. cataracts in a "virgin" eye.
