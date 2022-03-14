DVD Talk Forum

What's a good price on car brakes?

03-14-22, 12:24 PM
If i was getting the full boat for front and rear, pads, rotors, etc... What is generally considered a good price or how much have you paid for both front and back? Also, for a 4-door Accord. Thanks in advance.
03-14-22, 12:34 PM
Use the Kelly Blue Book website to search average prices per zip code and car make/model. Very helpful.
