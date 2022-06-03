Re: Longest time spent waiting in line

Quote: The Cow Originally Posted by We used to camp out overnight for $5-$10 concert tickets at the local venue "back-in-the-day".

I did that a few times when I was in college. Sometimes it was a really fun experience, though one time it went really bad and put me off ever doing it again (really cold, got separated from my friends - this is before cell phones and internet, stuff got stolen, nasty crowd). With one exception, I never got particularly great seats from doing it though.At a theme park, the longest line I remember waiting for was the Harry Potter Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Islands of Adventure. This was about 10 years ago. We paid for "Express Pass", but that was one of the only rides it didn't count for. Waited 90 minutes in line, though that was 60 minutes faster than the posted time. What really sucked was that by the time we got to the part of the queue where there was cool stuff to look at, we were rushed through.