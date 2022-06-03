Longest time spent waiting in line
Longest time spent waiting in line
What's the longest time you've spent waiting in line for something?
I've been watching a lot of Disney theme park videos lately. While I haven't been to a park since 2000, I just can't imagine waiting in those long lines during my vacation. Don't get me wrong, the rides look fun, but waiting in those lines sounds awful. And then I saw the video where people were waiting in line 7 hours for the Figment popcorn bucket.
But this isn't a Disney thread. I'm just curious what's the longest time you've spent waiting in line for something.
For me, I stood in line 6 hours for the SF Giants 2014 World Series Trophy Tour. I attended by myself, so I avoided using the restroom the whole time (luckily, I drank water sparingly). Got a picture with the three World Series trophies. Free event, it was worth it haha
Re: Longest time spent waiting in line
We used to camp out overnight for $5-$10 concert tickets at the local venue "back-in-the-day".
Re: Longest time spent waiting in line
Ive never done Black Friday camp outs or camped out overnight for concert tickets so my stories probably dont compare to others here.
Ive waited probably an hour + for summer blockbusters on opening night back before reserved seats or ticket pre-sales.
I think I waited in line for approximately 2 1/2 hours for Captain EO at Disneyland in the late 80s.
Re: Longest time spent waiting in line
Waited in line at Walmart for Super Nintendo Classic Edition as well as the Nintendo Switch on their launch dates. Probably three to four hours each time. Met up with some friends on both occasions so it was kinda fun.
Re: Longest time spent waiting in line
At a theme park, the longest line I remember waiting for was the Harry Potter Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Islands of Adventure. This was about 10 years ago. We paid for "Express Pass", but that was one of the only rides it didn't count for. Waited 90 minutes in line, though that was 60 minutes faster than the posted time. What really sucked was that by the time we got to the part of the queue where there was cool stuff to look at, we were rushed through.
