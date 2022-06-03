CO detector
Plug in type with battery backup in case power goes out
5 years old
Started giving low battery alert every 60 seconds
Pressed test button and it went off like suppose to, giving 4 fast beeps
Chirping stopped
Why was it giving low battery alert and now it stopped?
Why was it giving low battery alert in first pace if a plug in? Back up battery dying?
It's quiet now. Power indicator light on. Test button works.
I would guess the backup battery is dead (assuming you haven't changed the 9V in those 5 years).
Even though it is a plug-in, it requires the backup battery. I tested removing the battery before, and it chirps even when plugged in. A functioning battery is required. I predict it will chirp again soon.
9V has a 5-year shelf life. Or Duracell does at least.
