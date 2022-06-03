CO detector

Plug in type with battery backup in case power goes out

5 years old



Started giving low battery alert every 60 seconds

Pressed test button and it went off like suppose to, giving 4 fast beeps

Chirping stopped



Why was it giving low battery alert and now it stopped?

Why was it giving low battery alert in first pace if a plug in? Back up battery dying?

It's quiet now. Power indicator light on. Test button works.