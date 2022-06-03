DVD Talk Forum

The One and Only Futurology Thread

   
Old 03-06-22, 01:52 PM
  #1  
The One and Only Futurology Thread
C'mon Otters, dig out your tarot cards, tea leaves, chicken bones or entrails and predict the future. Post your bold predictions here. Your divinations can be about anything, although preferably not about sports or who will win Best Picture in a few weeks. Think social trends, how the U.S., Canada, whatever will change in the near and distant future, etc.

Obviously, this thread has the risk of getting a little political so keep that in mind and try and keep it main forum-friendly.

Old 03-06-22, 02:02 PM
  #2  
Kmical's Avatar
 
Re: The One and Only Futurology Thread
I believe the American experiment in democracy has passed its apex, and we are on the long, slow road to irrelevance.

I, for one, welcome our new Chinese overlords.
Old 03-06-22, 02:06 PM
  #3  
jfoobar's Avatar
 
Re: The One and Only Futurology Thread
I'll start with a couple, one specific and one a little more vague:

I think the "travel center" format (Flying J, Luv's, Petro, etc.) will soon come to dominate the service station market along major highways and Interstates, most especially outside of major cities. This will happen because of EVs and because it seems pretty clear that recharging rather than swappable batteries are dominating the EV industry, at least for passenger vehicles. Stopping to "refuel" will take longer than it used to, and those facilities that offer more in the way of amenities will become more attractive to travelers. Your typical Flying J already has multiple dining options (often a food court), larger, more spacious and sometimes cleaner bathrooms, a better than average travel store, places to sit or picnic, and so on. Plus, these are already larger, better-financed facilities and probably already have very mature electrical infrastructure in place so adding lots of rapid chargers will be less of a big deal than Jimbob's Service Station down the road. If people know that they need to kill 20-25 minutes when they stop to recharge, they are going to gravitate towards places that have more amenities and more chargers. I think ol' Jimbob's days are numbered.

I think we are going to soon see a slowly accelerating migration away from major cities due to a combination of causes:
  • Home prices.
  • More telework flexibility.
  • Better Internet options in more remote locations (and this is only going to get better).
  • Delivery being a much more viable way to shop.
I am not just talking about people moving from large cities to less expensive smaller ones, I am talking about people moving from the urban core and suburbs to the exurbs. Even if you have a job that requires you to be in the office occasionally (say two days a week), you could do the long exurban commute on one day, spend the night in a hotel, work the next day and then do the long exurban commute home and then have five days a week with no commute at all. What was once a soul-crushing and impractical urban commute has now become much more manageable. The only "X Factor" here is public school quality, but I have a prediction about that as well (which I will save for later).

