The One and Only Futurology Thread
C'mon Otters, dig out your tarot cards, tea leaves, chicken bones or entrails and predict the future. Post your bold predictions here. Your divinations can be about anything, although preferably not about sports or who will win Best Picture in a few weeks. Think social trends, how the U.S., Canada, whatever will change in the near and distant future, etc.
Obviously, this thread has the risk of getting a little political so keep that in mind and try and keep it main forum-friendly.
I believe the American experiment in democracy has passed its apex, and we are on the long, slow road to irrelevance.
I, for one, welcome our new Chinese overlords.
I'll start with a couple, one specific and one a little more vague:
I think the "travel center" format (Flying J, Luv's, Petro, etc.) will soon come to dominate the service station market along major highways and Interstates, most especially outside of major cities. This will happen because of EVs and because it seems pretty clear that recharging rather than swappable batteries are dominating the EV industry, at least for passenger vehicles. Stopping to "refuel" will take longer than it used to, and those facilities that offer more in the way of amenities will become more attractive to travelers. Your typical Flying J already has multiple dining options (often a food court), larger, more spacious and sometimes cleaner bathrooms, a better than average travel store, places to sit or picnic, and so on. Plus, these are already larger, better-financed facilities and probably already have very mature electrical infrastructure in place so adding lots of rapid chargers will be less of a big deal than Jimbob's Service Station down the road. If people know that they need to kill 20-25 minutes when they stop to recharge, they are going to gravitate towards places that have more amenities and more chargers. I think ol' Jimbob's days are numbered.
I think we are going to soon see a slowly accelerating migration away from major cities due to a combination of causes:
- Home prices.
- More telework flexibility.
- Better Internet options in more remote locations (and this is only going to get better).
- Delivery being a much more viable way to shop.
