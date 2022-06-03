Re: The One and Only Futurology Thread

Home prices.

More telework flexibility.

Better Internet options in more remote locations (and this is only going to get better).

Delivery being a much more viable way to shop.

I'll start with a couple, one specific and one a little more vague:I think the "travel center" format (Flying J, Luv's, Petro, etc.) will soon come to dominate the service station market along major highways and Interstates, most especially outside of major cities. This will happen because of EVs and because it seems pretty clear that recharging rather than swappable batteries are dominating the EV industry, at least for passenger vehicles. Stopping to "refuel" will take longer than it used to, and those facilities that offer more in the way of amenities will become more attractive to travelers. Your typical Flying J already has multiple dining options (often a food court), larger, more spacious and sometimes cleaner bathrooms, a better than average travel store, places to sit or picnic, and so on. Plus, these are already larger, better-financed facilities and probably already have very mature electrical infrastructure in place so adding lots of rapid chargers will be less of a big deal than Jimbob's Service Station down the road. If people know that they need to kill 20-25 minutes when they stop to recharge, they are going to gravitate towards places that have more amenities and more chargers. I think ol' Jimbob's days are numbered.I think we are going to soon see a slowly accelerating migration away from major cities due to a combination of causes:I am not just talking about people moving from large cities to less expensive smaller ones, I am talking about people moving from the urban core and suburbs to the exurbs. Even if you have a job that requires you to be in the office occasionally (say two days a week), you could do the long exurban commute on one day, spend the night in a hotel, work the next day and then do the long exurban commute home and then have five days a week with no commute at all. What was once a soul-crushing and impractical urban commute has now become much more manageable. The only "X Factor" here is public school quality, but I have a prediction about that as well (which I will save for later).