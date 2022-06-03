Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?

So, gas is increasing non-stop every single day. I don't know how many of you need to drive for work and other reasons, but is there is a price point where you simply have to cut back on driving because it's killing you financially? Or do you simply have no choice and have to pay because you need to drive? Or will increasing gas prices force you to cut back on going out or long vacation road trips?



So what say you?



I know gas prices vary by region, so some of you live in small cities with a much lower cost of living, so you haven't reached big city gas prices. Gas here in CA is already averaging over $5 per gallon. We have the highest gas taxes in the country.