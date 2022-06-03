View Poll Results: At what price point will gas prices force you to cut back on driving because it's killing your walle
I need my car and it's already killing me, so doesn't matter
100.00%
$5 to $5.99 per gallon
0
0%
$6 to $6.99 per gallon
0
0%
$7.00 to $7.99 per gallon
0
0%
$8 to $8.99 per gallon
0
0%
$9 to $9.99 per gallon
0
0%
Over $10 per gallon
0
0%
Going to start taking public transportation
0
0%
Working from home, so will only go out if absolutely necessary
0
0%
Options 2 through 7, anything above $5 per gallon is insane and I cannot afford
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
So, gas is increasing non-stop every single day. I don't know how many of you need to drive for work and other reasons, but is there is a price point where you simply have to cut back on driving because it's killing you financially? Or do you simply have no choice and have to pay because you need to drive? Or will increasing gas prices force you to cut back on going out or long vacation road trips?
So what say you?
I know gas prices vary by region, so some of you live in small cities with a much lower cost of living, so you haven't reached big city gas prices. Gas here in CA is already averaging over $5 per gallon. We have the highest gas taxes in the country.
Last edited by DJariya; 03-06-22 at 12:28 AM.
Re: Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
I cut back 40+ years ago, during the days of terrible inflation in the late '70s - early '80s.
When gas hit $4 per gallon back in 2005-06, I briefly only drove the car for distances of a 5-mile roundtrip or more. For less distance, I either walked or rode a bike. Now, with $6 around the corner, I'm going to start doing the same thing, driving much less and only for truly essential errands. Of course, we all had to "give up" driving during COVID, and it was liberating to not have to deal with gridlock. Now, we'll have to cut back due to purely economic factors, and reasons of capitalistic greed. Of course, I also gave it up to use less of a carbon footprint, but unfortunately, probably only 1% either care about that, or actually do it for that reason alone.
My ultimate goal is to be able to give up driving completely (whether in an ICE *or* an EV). Still not there yet.
Re: Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
Its at $3.69 in my area currently (Im in South Dakota). I havent been driving for the past month or so as I got injured in late January. Luckily for me too I dont need to drive a lot necessarily. I work from home, and pretty much anywhere I need to get to is a short distance from my apartment.
Re: Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
I telework for the past 2 years, so saved a lot on gas. Averaged getting gas 2 times a month before the pandemic. Now I get gas every 1 to 1.5 months.
But I wont change my life choices based on gas prices. It is what it is. I wont skip out on visiting family or friends because of gas prices.
I did pay $5.49 p/g today, which is the first time Ive ever paid over $5. I was shocked, but shrugged it off.
Re: Insane Gas prices - At what price point will you have to cut back on driving or not?
It costs me about $40 to fill up and I go a little over a week between trips to the gas station. It would take quite a bit more for it to make it so I stop driving as much. I'd cut a lot of other extra expenses before I cut that.
