DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

The Work From Home Thread WFH

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

The Work From Home Thread WFH

   
Old 03-02-22, 03:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,978
Received 85 Likes on 56 Posts
The Work From Home Thread WFH
Mod Note: This "Work from Home" thread is spun out of a conversation from a thread in the Politics forum. Please proceed and please do so without politics. To help the community in this transition, political references made in the posts merged from that original thread will be blatantly and hilariously fixed. Go about your business...

Kind of surprised to see PUDDIN' MONKEY-BUNS say people should go back into the office when so many polls show WFH is extremely popular. Not to mention the skyrocketing price of gas will make it even more expensive to commute for suburbanites.
Last edited by story; 03-03-22 at 08:38 PM. Reason: Politics redacted.
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 03:40 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 38,520
Received 605 Likes on 386 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
Kind of surprised to see Biden say people should go back into the office when so many polls show WFH is extremely popular. Not to mention the skyrocketing price of gas will make it even more expensive to commute for suburbanites.
I'm a huge fan of WFH but I know it's also causing huge issues with the Twin Cities. The downtown is all but abandoned, especially during the day, which is contributing to a rise in crime. There is very little open whereas we used to have a bustling skyway system packed with people all day long. It's definitely hurting the area to have so many empty places there now.
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 03:46 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,275
Received 695 Likes on 455 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
WFH has become a mixed bag. Several months back i was hearing stories of how people doing WFH were no feeling "Out of sight, out of Mind" and were wanting to come back. Now I see way more "hybrid" working where they come into the office a few times a week. Some companies like Google got weird with WFH worker pay.

Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 03:49 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,978
Received 85 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Downtown Chicago is also still fairly empty and Im sure I dont need to mention crime and Chicago. But, I do feel WFH is the future and if this is the adjustment we have to go through then so be it. Its typically the older generations that want to see butts in seats in my experience. My team has been WFH since well before COVID and we function extremely well this way. If I was told to commute every day Id be done.
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 04:14 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 9,892
Received 490 Likes on 382 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
You can't WFH if you work in a deli, or a carwash, or a coffee shop. But if everyone else is WFH, then your hours get cut back if not eliminated.
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 04:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
 
Obi-Wanma's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit - Formerly known as Obi-Wan Jabroni
Posts: 11,800
Received 401 Likes on 197 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
I have not worked from home since May of 2020.

I also work in Detroit in not the best area, and try to stay within our gated lot for the duration of my shift and drive home directly afterward, so I'm not out stimulating the economy or anything either.
Obi-Wanma is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 05:00 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,968
Received 43 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
Kind of surprised to see PUDDIN' MONKEY-BUNS say people should go back into the office when so many polls show WFH is extremely popular. Not to mention the skyrocketing price of gas will make it even more expensive to commute for suburbanites.
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops. New/used car purchases slow down.

If WFH is an option for a non-trivial percentage of the workforce, then something will need to be done for all of the businesses that are no longer viable as a result.
Last edited by story; 03-03-22 at 08:38 PM. Reason: Politics redacted.
sracer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 05:56 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,741
Received 570 Likes on 404 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
I think we are seeing the start of a big societal change right now, and the impacts of WFH is one reason of many. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending) things will never return to how they were pre-pandemic IMO, not just in the US but everywhere (add the CURRENT WORLD EVENT situation into the mix as well).
Last edited by story; 03-03-22 at 08:39 PM. Reason: Politics redacted.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 06:05 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,275
Received 695 Likes on 455 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by sracer View Post
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops. New/used car purchases slow down.

If WFH is an option for a non-trivial percentage of the workforce, then something will need to be done for all of the businesses that are no longer viable as a result.
Fuck'em. Let'em pull themselves up by their own BOOTSTRAPS.

Oh wait...that only applies to People in need....


Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 06:36 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,968
Received 43 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
I think we are seeing the start of a big societal change right now, and the impacts of WFH is one reason of many. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending) things will never return to how they were pre-pandemic IMO, not just in the US but everywhere (add the CURRENT WORLD EVENT situation into the mix as well).
I agree. The changes are going to be far greater than we might consider and in ways we didn't think of. Some of the changes will be for the individual's good, but at the expense of society's. But I think that nihilism and fatalism will grow before things get better.
Last edited by story; 03-03-22 at 08:40 PM. Reason: Politics redacted.
sracer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 07:05 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 37,480
Received 1,072 Likes on 772 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by sracer View Post
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops.
My wife and I are both working from home, and, shit, we save a shit-ton of money by doing that. Gasoline, car maintenance, clothes, coffee shops, chipping in for gifts, etc. It's kind of shocking just how much money we spend on working.

We're even thinking about selling one of our cars since we no longer need two.

And another thing that's awesome about working from home is when you're not commuting to and from work, putting up with all of the bullshit that goes on in the workplace, and all of the office politics and whatnot, we have so much more spare time now. It's like we can get our "work" done in four or five hours now instead of eight, and that's not even including the drives to and from work, and getting ready for work.
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 07:24 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,922
Received 469 Likes on 301 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
WFH is great. Think about how much less commuting is being done. So much less gas or energy consumption. That's great for the environment!

It's also much better for my mental health to not be on the freeway 2.5 hours a day having to deal with morons that can't drive 80. Much safer too!

So I agree that people should go back to the workplace if it works for them to do so but I personally hope WFH is here to stay.
General Zod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 07:35 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,978
Received 85 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Im not unsympathetic to the real downstream effects of WFH, but for me commuting downtown every day would cost me $300 more a month in train and parking fees at the train station. So you can kiss spending $10-$15 on lunch in the city goodbye anyway. And then theres the 3 hours round trip I lose from my day just commuting.

This may sound callous, but Im not spending $300 a month and 3 hours a work day to help prop up service industries in the city. Id find something else remote or closer to me in the burbs first.

Also, I may be wrong, but I would think many of the people who worked downtown in food service and other service industries have likely moved on to something else while things were shut down. But I know not everyone is that lucky.

And finally, as a white collar IT worker I realize I was extremely lucky to have a remote-friendly job during the pandemic. But I also dragged my ass all across the burbs and city on long commutes for almost 20 years before I started remote work in 2018. I dont feel bad for having the perk at all.
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 07:53 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,376
Received 235 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by Giantrobo View Post
Fuck'em. Let'em pull themselves up by their own BOOTSTRAPS.

Oh wait...that only applies to People in need....






I was classified essential from day one, just as my wife has WFH from day one. She has absolutely embraced it and hopes to never go back in.
AGuyNamedMike is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:34 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
spainlinx0's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 18,062
Received 314 Likes on 190 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
It will be an adjustment short term, but maybe those service people in cities can work more locally, and also not have to pay the commuting cost. I no longer work in NYC, but I’m not eating out less. I just eat out at places closer to home.
spainlinx0 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:45 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,741
Received 570 Likes on 404 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man View Post
My wife and I are both working from home, and, shit, we save a shit-ton of money by doing that. Gasoline, car maintenance, clothes, coffee shops, chipping in for gifts, etc. It's kind of shocking just how much money we spend on working.

We're even thinking about selling one of our cars since we no longer need two.

And another thing that's awesome about working from home is when you're not commuting to and from work, putting up with all of the bullshit that goes on in the workplace, and all of the office politics and whatnot, we have so much more spare time now. It's like we can get our "work" done in four or five hours now instead of eight, and that's not even including the drives to and from work, and getting ready for work.
I've been working from home for most of the past two years as well and have also noticed how much money (and time) I've been saving, it's incredible. On the occasions when I do have to actually show up at work, I realize that I miss some of the social aspects of working in the office, but the positives outweigh the negatives.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:50 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,968
Received 43 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
I’m not unsympathetic to the real downstream effects of WFH, but for me commuting downtown every day would cost me $300 more a month in train and parking fees at the train station. So you can kiss spending $10-$15 on lunch in the city goodbye anyway. And then there’s the 3 hours round trip I lose from my day just commuting.

This may sound callous, but I’m not spending $300 a month and 3 hours a work day to help prop up service industries in the city. I’d find something else remote or closer to me in the burbs first.

Also, I may be wrong, but I would think many of the people who worked downtown in food service and other service industries have likely moved on to something else while things were shut down. But I know not everyone is that lucky.

And finally, as a white collar IT worker I realize I was extremely lucky to have a remote-friendly job during the pandemic. But I also dragged my ass all across the burbs and city on long commutes for almost 20 years before I started remote work in 2018. I don’t feel bad for having the perk at all.
Oh, I agree. The last 10 years that I worked for IBM was working from home. I'm now working from home since Jan 2020. I very much prefer that and am far more productive... and my home office and equipment is far superior than what my employer provides on site. But I am very much aware that it has an impact far beyond how it affects me.
sracer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 08:50 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,741
Received 570 Likes on 404 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by sracer View Post
I agree. The changes are going to be far greater than we might consider and in ways we didn't think of. Some of the changes will be for the individual's good, but at the expense of society's. But I think that nihilism and fatalism will grow before things get better.
Yeah, we are still smack dab in the middle of all this change, we won't know how it's all worked out for awhile yet (if ever). I'll admit to being a bit of an existential nihilist for years now, and I've certainly been feeling more so of one recently.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 09:37 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
AaronHernandez's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Bayside
Posts: 2,732
Received 63 Likes on 51 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by sracer View Post
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops. New/used car purchases slow down.

If WFH is an option for a non-trivial percentage of the workforce, then something will need to be done for all of the businesses that are no longer viable as a result.
Society needs to change how cities are zoned. Even before covid a lot of retail was on a long term down trend. And now just even if 100% of workers went back to the office a lot of places will still be hit due to many seniors proactively deciding to stay home other then for essential purchases. Lot's of cities will just forever have excess empty buildings and parking lots until this chances. Mixed retail/housing area's would benefit society as a whole but especially businesses and lower income workers.
AaronHernandez is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-22, 10:11 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 4,391
Received 45 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
Downtown Chicago is also still fairly empty and Im sure I dont need to mention crime and Chicago. But, I do feel WFH is the future and if this is the adjustment we have to go through then so be it. Its typically the older generations that want to see butts in seats in my experience. My team has been WFH since well before COVID and we function extremely well this way. If I was told to commute every day Id be done.
My experience is that it is younger workers that crave to work in an office, it's a large part of their social life. On top of that they also tend to lack the discipline to be highly productive from home. Seasoned workers tend to be much more productive in WFH situations.

Having worked in Silicon Valley for decades I have seen it all: the 4-10 week, flex hours, WFH, they all come and go and come again.
WCChiCubsFan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 12:21 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,978
Received 85 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
To clarify I meant its older generations as in management that want people in person. I dont disagree with younger people wanting the social element. Kind of ironic though considering how many young people seem to live through social media for a layer of separation.

Most of the young people in my place lived in the city and it was just a quick L ride to the office for them. Theyre welcome to it. I wont ever live in the city again.
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 12:59 AM
  #22  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,275
Received 695 Likes on 455 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
One thing that wont help WFH....calling WFH people from the office to ask work questions....and they have to call you back because they're on a bike ride or just getting out of the pool. 😂🤣😂😡😡😡🤓
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 02:00 AM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 15,978
Received 85 Likes on 56 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
That sounds like WFH with a side of make your own hours. I never put myself in that position. From 9-5 Im in front of my laptop even if things are light. Occasionally I need to run an errand but I block my calendar and work later. Its not hard to be responsible if youre a good employee.
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 05:30 AM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
sracer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,968
Received 43 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
Originally Posted by bunkaroo View Post
That sounds like WFH with a side of make your own hours. I never put myself in that position. From 9-5 Im in front of my laptop even if things are light. Occasionally I need to run an errand but I block my calendar and work later. Its not hard to be responsible if youre a good employee.

WFH generally tends to magnify a person's approach to work. A loafing gold-brick on site will be more so when WFH. Diligent employees tend to become more effective and efficient when WFH.

For me, it has been vital to have a dedicated space at home where work happens... with a way to let everyone in the house know when it is ok to pop in and when it isn't.
sracer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-22, 07:26 AM
  #25  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: US of CoronaVirus
Posts: 1,571
Received 21 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: The Official Biden Presidency Thread
The only people that I hear cheering for back to the office is management. Everyone else is not interested. Many of these so called leaders feel the need to be physically surrounded by their minions. That is the push at least in my current position.
mapasu is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.