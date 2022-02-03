The Work From Home Thread WFH
The Work From Home Thread WFH
Mod Note: This "Work from Home" thread is spun out of a conversation from a thread in the Politics forum. Please proceed and please do so without politics. To help the community in this transition, political references made in the posts merged from that original thread will be blatantly and hilariously fixed. Go about your business...
Kind of surprised to see PUDDIN' MONKEY-BUNS say people should go back into the office when so many polls show WFH is extremely popular. Not to mention the skyrocketing price of gas will make it even more expensive to commute for suburbanites.
WFH has become a mixed bag. Several months back i was hearing stories of how people doing WFH were no feeling "Out of sight, out of Mind" and were wanting to come back. Now I see way more "hybrid" working where they come into the office a few times a week. Some companies like Google got weird with WFH worker pay.
Downtown Chicago is also still fairly empty and Im sure I dont need to mention crime and Chicago. But, I do feel WFH is the future and if this is the adjustment we have to go through then so be it. Its typically the older generations that want to see butts in seats in my experience. My team has been WFH since well before COVID and we function extremely well this way. If I was told to commute every day Id be done.
You can't WFH if you work in a deli, or a carwash, or a coffee shop. But if everyone else is WFH, then your hours get cut back if not eliminated.
I have not worked from home since May of 2020.
I also work in Detroit in not the best area, and try to stay within our gated lot for the duration of my shift and drive home directly afterward, so I'm not out stimulating the economy or anything either.
If WFH is an option for a non-trivial percentage of the workforce, then something will need to be done for all of the businesses that are no longer viable as a result.
I think we are seeing the start of a big societal change right now, and the impacts of WFH is one reason of many. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending) things will never return to how they were pre-pandemic IMO, not just in the US but everywhere (add the CURRENT WORLD EVENT situation into the mix as well).
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops. New/used car purchases slow down.
Oh wait...that only applies to People in need....
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops.
We're even thinking about selling one of our cars since we no longer need two.
And another thing that's awesome about working from home is when you're not commuting to and from work, putting up with all of the bullshit that goes on in the workplace, and all of the office politics and whatnot, we have so much more spare time now. It's like we can get our "work" done in four or five hours now instead of eight, and that's not even including the drives to and from work, and getting ready for work.
WFH is great. Think about how much less commuting is being done. So much less gas or energy consumption. That's great for the environment!
It's also much better for my mental health to not be on the freeway 2.5 hours a day having to deal with morons that can't drive 80. Much safer too!
So I agree that people should go back to the workplace if it works for them to do so but I personally hope WFH is here to stay.
It's also much better for my mental health to not be on the freeway 2.5 hours a day having to deal with morons that can't drive 80. Much safer too!
So I agree that people should go back to the workplace if it works for them to do so but I personally hope WFH is here to stay.
Im not unsympathetic to the real downstream effects of WFH, but for me commuting downtown every day would cost me $300 more a month in train and parking fees at the train station. So you can kiss spending $10-$15 on lunch in the city goodbye anyway. And then theres the 3 hours round trip I lose from my day just commuting.
This may sound callous, but Im not spending $300 a month and 3 hours a work day to help prop up service industries in the city. Id find something else remote or closer to me in the burbs first.
Also, I may be wrong, but I would think many of the people who worked downtown in food service and other service industries have likely moved on to something else while things were shut down. But I know not everyone is that lucky.
And finally, as a white collar IT worker I realize I was extremely lucky to have a remote-friendly job during the pandemic. But I also dragged my ass all across the burbs and city on long commutes for almost 20 years before I started remote work in 2018. I dont feel bad for having the perk at all.
It will be an adjustment short term, but maybe those service people in cities can work more locally, and also not have to pay the commuting cost. I no longer work in NYC, but I’m not eating out less. I just eat out at places closer to home.
My wife and I are both working from home, and, shit, we save a shit-ton of money by doing that. Gasoline, car maintenance, clothes, coffee shops, chipping in for gifts, etc. It's kind of shocking just how much money we spend on working.
It might be popular for those who can or want to work from home, but that is having a huge domino effect on other parts of the economy. Think of all of the businesses that exist because people travel to work.... restaurants, dry cleaning, flower shops, street vendors, bars, and all of the stores where people pop in because they happen to be in the area for work. With that is a decline in rent paid for those establishments, real estate devaluation, tax revenue decline... and on it spirals down. With the elimination of commuting for WFH people, less wear and tear on vehicles... a reduced need for auto repair shops. New/used car purchases slow down.
Downtown Chicago is also still fairly empty and Im sure I dont need to mention crime and Chicago. But, I do feel WFH is the future and if this is the adjustment we have to go through then so be it. Its typically the older generations that want to see butts in seats in my experience. My team has been WFH since well before COVID and we function extremely well this way. If I was told to commute every day Id be done.
Having worked in Silicon Valley for decades I have seen it all: the 4-10 week, flex hours, WFH, they all come and go and come again.
To clarify I meant its older generations as in management that want people in person. I dont disagree with younger people wanting the social element. Kind of ironic though considering how many young people seem to live through social media for a layer of separation.
Most of the young people in my place lived in the city and it was just a quick L ride to the office for them. Theyre welcome to it. I wont ever live in the city again.
One thing that wont help WFH....calling WFH people from the office to ask work questions....and they have to call you back because they're on a bike ride or just getting out of the pool. 😂🤣😂😡😡😡🤓
That sounds like WFH with a side of make your own hours. I never put myself in that position. From 9-5 Im in front of my laptop even if things are light. Occasionally I need to run an errand but I block my calendar and work later. Its not hard to be responsible if youre a good employee.
That sounds like WFH with a side of make your own hours. I never put myself in that position. From 9-5 Im in front of my laptop even if things are light. Occasionally I need to run an errand but I block my calendar and work later. Its not hard to be responsible if youre a good employee.
WFH generally tends to magnify a person's approach to work. A loafing gold-brick on site will be more so when WFH. Diligent employees tend to become more effective and efficient when WFH.
For me, it has been vital to have a dedicated space at home where work happens... with a way to let everyone in the house know when it is ok to pop in and when it isn't.
The only people that I hear cheering for back to the office is management. Everyone else is not interested. Many of these so called leaders feel the need to be physically surrounded by their minions. That is the push at least in my current position.