Never Before Seen Footage Released Of 9/11 - Different view from a Ferry boat
Never Before Seen Footage Released Of 9/11 - Different view from a Ferry boat
I did not want to post this in the video thread which would get easily overlooked.
Still sends shivers down my spine.
RIP to those heroes and innocent people that lost their lives on that tragic day.
Re: Never Before Seen Footage Released Of 9/11 - Different view from a Ferry boat
Holy fuck that was tough to watch, but morbidly fascinating to see a new view of the atrocity.
Re: Never Before Seen Footage Released Of 9/11 - Different view from a Ferry boat
20 years later and watching that second plane hit the tower still gives me chills.
