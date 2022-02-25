DVD Talk Forum

The Great Insurance Debate

02-25-22, 10:35 AM
The Great Insurance Debate
So due to multiple reasons and time, hubby and I have whole life and term insurance in place for both of us...

I've ready the pros and cons of each.

We're deciding on which one to dump or if we keep both types in place.

What do other people have?
02-25-22, 11:26 AM
Re: The Great Insurance Debate
No life insurance at all. No kids.
