Food Boxes! Anybody here use them?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Food Boxes! Anybody here use them?
One of the things I discovered during the pandemic were Food Boxes. You know, the kind where you choose three meals or so a week and they send you all the things you need to make them. I've tried to do three new meals a week I've never tried before and have used various companies before settling on my current. They just started deserts and this week made my own peanut butter cups. Adios Reeses!
Anywho, anybody else here use them?
Figured we could use this thread to share your favourite meals, pics, etc.
Anywho, anybody else here use them?
Figured we could use this thread to share your favourite meals, pics, etc.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off