Food Boxes! Anybody here use them?

One of the things I discovered during the pandemic were Food Boxes. You know, the kind where you choose three meals or so a week and they send you all the things you need to make them. I've tried to do three new meals a week I've never tried before and have used various companies before settling on my current. They just started deserts and this week made my own peanut butter cups. Adios Reeses!



Anywho, anybody else here use them?



Figured we could use this thread to share your favourite meals, pics, etc.