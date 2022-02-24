Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?

basically, have you heard your pet dream or have a nightmare?



i have and it is so weird. my dog, Bandit, dreams or has nightmares about something because when she sleeps or naps sometimes she will yelp in her sleep. sometimes just once, sometimes a few times, but it is so bizarre and kinda scary because i want to wake her and hold her (i think i actually did once and she got really mad, so i won't do that again), but i'm sure this is a normal pet function, but i find it so freaky and would love to know what they are really dreaming about.

