View Poll Results: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
Yes.
100.00%
No.
0
0%
Maybe. (Please explain...)
0
0%
Only when they're high.
0
0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,971
Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
basically, have you heard your pet dream or have a nightmare?
i have and it is so weird. my dog, Bandit, dreams or has nightmares about something because when she sleeps or naps sometimes she will yelp in her sleep. sometimes just once, sometimes a few times, but it is so bizarre and kinda scary because i want to wake her and hold her (i think i actually did once and she got really mad, so i won't do that again), but i'm sure this is a normal pet function, but i find it so freaky and would love to know what they are really dreaming about.
i have and it is so weird. my dog, Bandit, dreams or has nightmares about something because when she sleeps or naps sometimes she will yelp in her sleep. sometimes just once, sometimes a few times, but it is so bizarre and kinda scary because i want to wake her and hold her (i think i actually did once and she got really mad, so i won't do that again), but i'm sure this is a normal pet function, but i find it so freaky and would love to know what they are really dreaming about.
#2
DVD Talk Ruler
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,881
Received 466 Likes on 298 Posts
Re: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
Yes it's quite common. My dog barks and grows all the time in her sleep and I have a cat that meows in his sleep occasionally. They wake up and seem to understand it's not something that really happened and they just go back to sleep. Sometimes if the dog is really making a ton of noise I'll make a noise in the room to wake her up but otherwise I just let her alone.
#3
Re: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
I don't have pets anymore, but my German Shepherds used to both occasionally have the good dreams (moving/"running" paws) and the bad dreams (growling/yelping). I used to sometimes wake them up from bad dreams and then pet and soothe them back to sleep and it always seemed like they slept better after that.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,330
Received 380 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
I feel like my dog does every so often. She makes little yelps in her sleep and trembles or growls softly. If I hear her having one I try to pet her softly to calmly wake her up, and then she gets back to sleep fine.
#6
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,971
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,813
Received 1,251 Likes on 839 Posts
Re: Does your pet(s) dream or have nightmares?
My dog dreams all the time. When shes sleeping, shes constantly making quiet barking sounds and kicking her legs. Not quite as bad as the dog in the video above but you can tell shes running in her dreams.
When she wakes up I aways ask her if she had good dreams chasing rabbits.
When she wakes up I aways ask her if she had good dreams chasing rabbits.
#8
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,971
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off