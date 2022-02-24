Your DVDTalk Obituary/Epitaph Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Your DVDTalk Obituary/Epitaph Thread
Listen, we don't know when we're shuffling off this mortal coil and don't know what our last post here might be.
Here's the spot to pen your DVDTalk Obituary or simple epitaph.
When it's all over, how do you want to be remembered here?
Here's the spot to pen your DVDTalk Obituary or simple epitaph.
When it's all over, how do you want to be remembered here?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off