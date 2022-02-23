Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 20,626
Received 171 Likes on 142 Posts
Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
Basically it’s pretty awful.
Its filled with millions of tiny seeds.
Has essentially no flavor.
Very bland.
What color is it supposed to be inside?
Looks nasty before and after you cut into it.
Yet I see there is a Fanta flavored soda and various other things with the flavor.
Ive even bought frozen cut up pieces that tasted okay for my frozen smoothies.
Is it just one of those things that is good for you but tastes terrible?
Its filled with millions of tiny seeds.
Has essentially no flavor.
Very bland.
What color is it supposed to be inside?
Looks nasty before and after you cut into it.
Yet I see there is a Fanta flavored soda and various other things with the flavor.
Ive even bought frozen cut up pieces that tasted okay for my frozen smoothies.
Is it just one of those things that is good for you but tastes terrible?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,781
Received 534 Likes on 427 Posts
Re: Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
There's a variety of them, red flesh, white flesh and purple/magenta flesh being the usual ones.
Red is sweeter, White is bland with exception of one super sweet kind. Some people really like the flavor but it isn't for everyone, but it's far more palatable than say Durian.
Red is sweeter, White is bland with exception of one super sweet kind. Some people really like the flavor but it isn't for everyone, but it's far more palatable than say Durian.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 18,445
Received 483 Likes on 345 Posts
Re: Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
I agree, it's boring.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off