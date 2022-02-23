DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?

   
Old 02-23-22, 08:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
whotony's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 20,626
Received 171 Likes on 142 Posts
Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
Basically it’s pretty awful.
Its filled with millions of tiny seeds.
Has essentially no flavor.
Very bland.
What color is it supposed to be inside?

Looks nasty before and after you cut into it.

Yet I see there is a Fanta flavored soda and various other things with the flavor.

Ive even bought frozen cut up pieces that tasted okay for my frozen smoothies.

Is it just one of those things that is good for you but tastes terrible?
whotony is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-23-22, 09:05 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,781
Received 534 Likes on 427 Posts
Re: Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
There's a variety of them, red flesh, white flesh and purple/magenta flesh being the usual ones.

Red is sweeter, White is bland with exception of one super sweet kind. Some people really like the flavor but it isn't for everyone, but it's far more palatable than say Durian.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-23-22, 09:30 PM
  #3  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 11,315
Received 149 Likes on 111 Posts
Re: Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
But it sounds good.......dragonfruit. Cool name, underwhelming taste.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Norm de Plume (02-23-22)
Old 02-23-22, 09:45 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 18,445
Received 483 Likes on 345 Posts
Re: Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?
I agree, it's boring.
Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.