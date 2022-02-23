Whats the deal with Dragonfruit?

Basically it’s pretty awful.

Its filled with millions of tiny seeds.

Has essentially no flavor.

Very bland.

What color is it supposed to be inside?



Looks nasty before and after you cut into it.



Yet I see there is a Fanta flavored soda and various other things with the flavor.



Ive even bought frozen cut up pieces that tasted okay for my frozen smoothies.



Is it just one of those things that is good for you but tastes terrible?

