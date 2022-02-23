Story Writing

Long story short, I've been challenged by someone on the board to write a short story or encounter based on a random subject they proposed........



This is what I came up with........



Scott walked up to the old community recreation center. He had not been inside for years, but his friend had asked him to come and help pass out brochures for his insurance agency. There was a health fair going on that day. Scott walked into the side door of what had been an old high school built 100 years before, but it was now the community recreation center for the small town they lived in. Scott was 41 years old, divorced with shared custody of his kids. He was just over 6 feet tall and was a very skinny 160 pounds.





He walked past the front half of the building which was now a workout room and to the old gym, which was set up with tables on one side. He saw his friend Steve and walked over.



The fair had begun and there were tons of people streaming in. Mostly for all the free stuff that all the tables were giving away.



There was a basketball hoop open at the far end of the gym so Scott heard the constant pounding of the ball on the old gym floor.



Against the other end of the wall was a blue matted area, about 20 feet by 20 feet. He didn't pay much attention to it.



An hour went by, Scott handed out brochures and pens and magnets to people passing by.



His attention turned to the matted area where people were gathering. He went over to take a look.



He saw two large men, one built pretty solidly and another overweight, in full black sweatsuits.



They seemed to be waiting for someone. He finally overheard someone say that it was a martial arts demonstration.



He figured it was better to watch this than standing handing out pens.



Finally, a short woman, maybe 5'1 or 5'2 came out from a side door. She had short, dark hair tied back in a small knot on the back of her head.



She wore a traditional white martial arts uniform with a blackbelt around her waist. There were stripes and some oriental writing on the belt.



She walked to the front of the mat and bowed to the audience. "Thank you for coming," she said. Scott stared at her, very cute, not a knockout, he loved her looks. She looked a bit heavy under her uniform but it was hard to tell.



"Thank you to the town for inviting me to do a demonstration for you. My name is Sara Parker and I have 4th degree blackbelts in karate, jiu jitsu, judo and taekwondo" she said.



"These two gentlemen have kindly volunteered to participate so we can have some live action, so enjoy the show" she said.



She spun around to face the men............

